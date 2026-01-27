The majority of OU’s 2026 signees have arrived in Norman, and they will enter the upcoming season with lofty expectations.

Eight of Oklahoma’s 24 signees were ranked in the final edition of the Rivals300 rankings.

The Sooners, though, did not have any players graded as 5-stars or top-100 recruits.

Checking in at No. 102, quarterback Bowe Bentley is OU’s highest-ranked prospect. Bentley is a consensus 4-star prospect from Celina, TX.

The quarterback led Celina High School to a 14-1 record as a senior in 2025, finishing his final high school football season with 2,911 yards, 32 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 76.5 percent passing.

Not far behind Bentley is running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. at No. 123. Hatton is also a consensus 4-star prospect, and he is listed at 6-1 and 205 pounds.

Hatton flipped his commitment from Texas A&M to Oklahoma on Nov. 24 before signing his letter of intent with the Sooners a week later.

Tight end Tyler Ruxer saw the biggest jump of any of Oklahoma’s signees, rising from No. 333 to No. 168 in the final ranking.

An Indiana native, Ruxer is a 3-star recruit, per 247Sports, but Rivals now has him as a 4-star. Ruxer stands 6-4 and weighs 220 pounds, and he caught 43 passes for 893 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior in 2024.

While Ruxer saw his ranking improve, edge rusher Jake Kreul’s stock fell significantly.

Kreul, a consensus 4-star recruit, went from No. 43 in the Rivals300 to No. 185. The edge rusher competed in both the Under Armour All-America Game and Polynesian Bowl after his illustrious high school career at IMG Academy in Florida. He committed to OU over offers from Texas and Ole Miss during the summer.

Offensive lineman Deacon Schmitt reached the top 200 for the first time, clocking in at No. 187 in the final rankings.

From Windsor, CO, Schmitt is listed at 6-5 and 320 pounds. He chose Oklahoma over offers from Tennessee, Alabama and Ohio State.

Jahsiear Rogers is OU’s lone wide receiver signee included in the Rivals300, ranked at No. 230.

Rogers, from Delaware, is a consensus 4-star prospect. The wideout flipped his commitment from Penn State to Oklahoma just weeks after the Nittany Lions fired longtime head coach James Franklin.

Linebacker Jacob Curry reached the top 300 for the first time and is now the No. 259 player in the rankings.

A native of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, Curry is a 4-star prospect, per Rivals, while 247Sports grades him as a 3-star. He stands 6-1 and weighs 208 pounds.

Defensive back Derrick Johnson II narrowly made it into the Rivals300, as he is slotted at No. 294 in the final rankings.

Johnson is also a consensus 4-star prospect, and he hails from Murrieta, CA. He chose Oklahoma over offers from Utah, Kansas, UCLA and Washington.

Rivals ranks Oklahoma’s 2026 recruiting class No. 16 nationally, the eighth-best ranking from the SEC. OU’s class ranks No. 15 in 247Sports’ rankings.

Oklahoma will open the 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5.