ESPN to Carry Two of Oklahoma's Biggest Games This Fall

On Tuesday, ESPN announced that OU's games against Texas and Oklahoma State would air on their family of networks.

Kickoff times will not be set for the games until a later date, but both games against Oklahoma’s two biggest rivals will be carried nationally.

Though the matchups could still get slated for the dreaded 11 a.m. kickoff, neither game will be eligible for Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff, which would have guaranteed the early starts.

This will be the first time in four years that OU-Texas has been played on an ESPN network, as Fox has carried the rivalry since 2017.

The Sooners and the Longhorns will meet in Dallas on Oct. 9, and Oklahoma will wrap up the regular season agains the Cowboys in Stillwater on Nov. 27.