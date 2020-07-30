AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

Sooner WR Target Jalil Farooq Will Commit On Sept. 27

Parker Thune

Sooner Nation can start the commitment countdown for 4-star wideout Jalil Farooq.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Maryland native told SI that he'll make his collegiate decision on Sept. 27, his mother's birthday. Farooq is a well-documented favorite of Oklahoma quarterback commit Caleb Williams, and he mentioned that the Sooners will no doubt make his final list of schools.

Williams' pledge to Oklahoma has understandably heightened Farooq's interest in coming to Norman, but the Upper Marlboro product says that even before the Sooners landed SI All-American's top overall recruit, the allure of the crimson and cream stood out.

“It’s kind of been the same even before [Williams] committed," said Farooq. "They’ve always been communicating with me. I can tell it’s real there, I just want to experience it as much as I can, whenever I can. Caleb is definitely a plus for me; we’re good friends.”

Farooq is a 2021 SI All-American candidate, and per his SIAA player evaluation, he has the capability to play all over the field as an offensive weapon. It's not out of the question that he could line up at running back, slot receiver, and outside receiver as a collegian.

"Versatile and capable of impacting an offense in various roles, Farooq is great with the ball in his hands," reads SIAA's evaluation. "He is raw as a route runner, but has a good burst when tracking throws and is creative in the RAC phase."

Farooq holds offers from the likes of Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama and LSU, among a myriad of others. Clemson recently offered him as a cornerback, though it doesn't seem likely that he'll have a desire to play defense at the next level.

Oklahoma is recruiting Farooq as a wide receiver, and should he choose the Sooners, he'd join a 2021 class that already includes a pair of 4-star speed demons in Mario Williams and Cody Jackson.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Get ready, Sooner Nation: Shortened 2020 season looks like a certainty

As both SEC and Big 12 move toward an abbreviated schedule, Oklahoma's hopes of a full 12-game season appear farfetched

Parker Thune

by

jamesslemaker

Sooners have one WR on SI All-American list — and maybe two, with another No. 1 possible

OU has verbal commitment from WR Cody Jackson but is still recruiting Emeka Egbuka

John. E. Hoover

Sooners land in top DE Marcus Burris' top 3

Four-star defensive end and Texarkana native will choose between Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M

Parker Thune

by

jamesslemaker

ACC, SEC Making Moves, Big 12 Staying Put for Now

ACC, SEC Making Moves on Coronavirus, Big 12 Staying Put for Now

John. E. Hoover

Let's look closer at Lincoln Riley's new contract

More details of Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley's new contract

John. E. Hoover

Sooners make Top 6 for 2021 Texas LB

John. E. Hoover

Lincoln Riley Receives Contract Extension

Oklahoma Sooners football coach Lincoln Riley receives contract extension

John. E. Hoover

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 3

Joe Castiglione, John Blake, Lincoln Riley, Lon Kruger, Tom Herman and OU recruiting are the topics of this week's SI Sooners Podcast

John. E. Hoover

NCAA's Football Oversight Committee follows Sooners' lead

After Oklahoma was granted a waiver to move opener to Aug. 29, committee requested a blanket waiver for any and all teams to do the same

Parker Thune

SI All-American ID's Oklahoma Commit as Nation's Top Slot Receiver

Oklahoma Sooners commit Mario Williams named nation's top receiver by SI All-American

John. E. Hoover