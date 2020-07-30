Sooner Nation can start the commitment countdown for 4-star wideout Jalil Farooq.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Maryland native told SI that he'll make his collegiate decision on Sept. 27, his mother's birthday. Farooq is a well-documented favorite of Oklahoma quarterback commit Caleb Williams, and he mentioned that the Sooners will no doubt make his final list of schools.

Williams' pledge to Oklahoma has understandably heightened Farooq's interest in coming to Norman, but the Upper Marlboro product says that even before the Sooners landed SI All-American's top overall recruit, the allure of the crimson and cream stood out.

“It’s kind of been the same even before [Williams] committed," said Farooq. "They’ve always been communicating with me. I can tell it’s real there, I just want to experience it as much as I can, whenever I can. Caleb is definitely a plus for me; we’re good friends.”

Farooq is a 2021 SI All-American candidate, and per his SIAA player evaluation, he has the capability to play all over the field as an offensive weapon. It's not out of the question that he could line up at running back, slot receiver, and outside receiver as a collegian.

"Versatile and capable of impacting an offense in various roles, Farooq is great with the ball in his hands," reads SIAA's evaluation. "He is raw as a route runner, but has a good burst when tracking throws and is creative in the RAC phase."

Farooq holds offers from the likes of Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama and LSU, among a myriad of others. Clemson recently offered him as a cornerback, though it doesn't seem likely that he'll have a desire to play defense at the next level.

Oklahoma is recruiting Farooq as a wide receiver, and should he choose the Sooners, he'd join a 2021 class that already includes a pair of 4-star speed demons in Mario Williams and Cody Jackson.

