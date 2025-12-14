Febechi Nwaiwu's Consistency Made him a Leader on Oklahoma's Offensive Line

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s offensive line has been a revolving door over the last two seasons.

Sixteen different players have made at least one start for Bill Bedenbaugh’s group since the start of the 2024 season.

Febechi Nwaiwu is not only the lone Sooners’ lineman to have started every game during that span but no other player in the group has made more than Heath Ozaeta’s 15 starts.

“It means a lot to me,” Nwaiwu said of the consistency he’s displayed during his two seasons in Norman. “That’s something I worked a whole lot on during the offseason, just trying to be a consistent player. That’s what I pride myself in. Come in every day — even if I’m not playing with my best — with the same mindset, same attitude. I’m trying to be consistent in all parts of my life. Once you do that, I feel like it bleeds over in all aspects.”

Nwaiwu’s presence has given the line stability where there otherwise has been little.

Jake Maikkula is the only lineman other than Nwaiwu and Ozaeta to start at least 10 games.

Nwaiwu’s first 24 starts with the Sooners came at right guard before he slid over to center for the regular-season finale against LSU on Nov. 29 when Maikkula was out with an injury.

Nwaiwu came to Oklahoma after three seasons at North Texas where he made 19 starts over the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He missed two games due to injury in his last season in Denton, but has been able to stay in the lineup for the Sooners.

“I feel like waking up the right way, coming into practice with the right energy, going to sleep the right way, eating the right way, be consistent, everything outside of football helps you be consistent in football and the feeling that I’m a guy the team can rely on is an incredible feeling,” Nwaiwu said. “I thank God for putting me in this position and I’m just grateful for my teammates feeling like they can look up to me and my coaches feeling like they can look to me.”

Oklahoma offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu (54). | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Whether he plays right guard in the College Football Playoff opener against Alabama on Friday at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (7 p.m., ABC), or is needed again at center should Maikkula be out, Nwaiwu will be an important piece in helping the Sooners try to beat the Crimson Tide for the second time this season.

“He’s a true leader on this offense,” offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. “... Unbelievable job communicating, unbelievable job leading.”

Even before his arrival in Norman, Nwaiwu developed a connection with Bedenbaugh.

“He’s a hard coach, but I love hard coaching,” Nwaiwu said. “His coaching style, I feel like, actually fits really well with the way that I process information and it helps me push myself and not be satisfied with just having a block but really wanting to dominate and be technical and knowing football, because it makes you a better player, and he’s right — it does.

“He’s helped me understand the game and just understand what we’re trying to do so it translates into my blocking.”

Ending his college career in the College Football Playoff would’ve been almost unthinkable for Nwaiwu coming out of Coppell, Texas.

He wasn’t heavily recruited, drawing just an FCS offer from Illinois State.

But Nwaiwu decided to walk on for the Mean Green instead.

He was a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy as one of the top college players to begin their careers as walk ons.

"I just thank God," Nwaiwu said. "It's crazy. I'm so grateful."