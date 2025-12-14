How to Watch Oklahoma's CFP Opener Against Alabama

It’s almost playoff time in Oklahoma.

The Sooners return to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019 on Friday, and OU will battle Alabama for the first time in the 12-team CFP format.

Brent Venables’ team won the first matchup with Kalen DeBoer’s squad 23-21 in Tuscaloosa last month, but this contest will go down in Norman, where the Sooners dominated Alabama at the end of 2024.

Here’s how to watch the game.

How to Watch No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Alabama in the CFP

Location: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Date: Dec. 19

Time: 7 p.m.

Channel: ABC and ESPN

TV Broadcast Crew: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge

Radio Broadcast: 107.7 FM The Franchise

Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy with a high of 57 degrees and a low of 47 degrees

Last Time Out

Receiver Isaiah Sategna celebrates after scoring the go-ahead touchdown in Oklahoma's win over LSU. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma survived a scare to punch its ticket to the CFP.

The Sooners fell behind LSU 13-10 midway through the fourth quarter, but with just under five minutes left in the contest, quarterback John Mateer found receiver Isaiah Sategna for a 58-yard touchdown to put OU back in front.

Oklahoma never looked back.

Despite the win, OU had already been eliminated from making the SEC title game, so the Sooners got an extra week to heal up while Alabama clashed with Georgia.

Read More Oklahoma Football

The Crimson Tide got the best of the Bulldogs earlier this year, but Georgia got the last laugh in Atlanta.

Alabama was dominated in the SEC Championship Game, falling 28-7 while finishing with -3 rushing yards.

Quarterback Ty Simpson completed just 19-of-39 passes for 212 yards and one score against the Georgia defense, and he also threw one interception.

Who to Know for the Crimson Tide

Alabama tight end Josh Cuevas enjoyed a productive first half against Oklahoma last month. | David Leong-Imagn Images

Alabama’s offense goes as Simpson goes, but he has plenty of weapons to spread the football to.

Receivers Germie Bernard and Ryan Williams create matchup problems on the outside, but tight end Josh Cuevas was the member of the Crimson Tide offense that hurt Oklahoma the most in the first half of the first meeting between the pair of blue bloods in November.

On the other side of the ball, Yhonzae Pierre is moved all over the field to create mismatches and rush the passer. Pierre made three tackles in the loss to Oklahoma, but the Sooners were able to keep him from sacking Mateer.

Linebackers Justin Jefferson and Deontae Lawson are first and second on the team with 67 and 66 total tackles, respectively, and defensive back Bray Hubbard leads the team with four interceptions.

What Happened in the First Meeting

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer drops back to pass against Alabama. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

The turnover battle proved decisive in OU’s 23-21 win at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Oklahoma turned the Crimson Tide over three times while handing Alabama no free possessions.

Cornerback Eli Bowen started the party off for the Sooners with an 87-yard Pick-6 to give OU an early 10-0 advantage.

Safety Jaydan Hardy dislodged the football from Ryan Williams’ hands on a punt, a turnover that set up a Mateer rushing touchdown, then Taylor Wein stripped the ball from Simpson in the third quarter to put Oklahoma in field goal range.

From there, Venables’ defense held up its end of the bargain to repel Alabama’s offense and close out the two-point win.