How to Watch Oklahoma's CFP Opener Against Alabama
In this story:
It’s almost playoff time in Oklahoma.
The Sooners return to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019 on Friday, and OU will battle Alabama for the first time in the 12-team CFP format.
Brent Venables’ team won the first matchup with Kalen DeBoer’s squad 23-21 in Tuscaloosa last month, but this contest will go down in Norman, where the Sooners dominated Alabama at the end of 2024.
Here’s how to watch the game.
How to Watch No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Alabama in the CFP
- Location: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
- Date: Dec. 19
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Channel: ABC and ESPN
- TV Broadcast Crew: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge
- Radio Broadcast: 107.7 FM The Franchise
- Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy with a high of 57 degrees and a low of 47 degrees
Last Time Out
Oklahoma survived a scare to punch its ticket to the CFP.
The Sooners fell behind LSU 13-10 midway through the fourth quarter, but with just under five minutes left in the contest, quarterback John Mateer found receiver Isaiah Sategna for a 58-yard touchdown to put OU back in front.
Oklahoma never looked back.
Despite the win, OU had already been eliminated from making the SEC title game, so the Sooners got an extra week to heal up while Alabama clashed with Georgia.
Read More Oklahoma Football
- Handing Out Oklahoma's Regular Season Awards
- OU's Tate Sandell Wins Lou Groza Award, First Sooner Winner in Program History
- Five OU Players Looking for Bigger Games vs. Alabama in CFP
The Crimson Tide got the best of the Bulldogs earlier this year, but Georgia got the last laugh in Atlanta.
Alabama was dominated in the SEC Championship Game, falling 28-7 while finishing with -3 rushing yards.
Quarterback Ty Simpson completed just 19-of-39 passes for 212 yards and one score against the Georgia defense, and he also threw one interception.
Who to Know for the Crimson Tide
Alabama’s offense goes as Simpson goes, but he has plenty of weapons to spread the football to.
Receivers Germie Bernard and Ryan Williams create matchup problems on the outside, but tight end Josh Cuevas was the member of the Crimson Tide offense that hurt Oklahoma the most in the first half of the first meeting between the pair of blue bloods in November.
On the other side of the ball, Yhonzae Pierre is moved all over the field to create mismatches and rush the passer. Pierre made three tackles in the loss to Oklahoma, but the Sooners were able to keep him from sacking Mateer.
Linebackers Justin Jefferson and Deontae Lawson are first and second on the team with 67 and 66 total tackles, respectively, and defensive back Bray Hubbard leads the team with four interceptions.
What Happened in the First Meeting
The turnover battle proved decisive in OU’s 23-21 win at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Oklahoma turned the Crimson Tide over three times while handing Alabama no free possessions.
Cornerback Eli Bowen started the party off for the Sooners with an 87-yard Pick-6 to give OU an early 10-0 advantage.
Safety Jaydan Hardy dislodged the football from Ryan Williams’ hands on a punt, a turnover that set up a Mateer rushing touchdown, then Taylor Wein stripped the ball from Simpson in the third quarter to put Oklahoma in field goal range.
From there, Venables’ defense held up its end of the bargain to repel Alabama’s offense and close out the two-point win.
Ryan is co-publisher at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK.Follow _RyanChapman