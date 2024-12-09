Fifth Oklahoma Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
The transfer portal hasn’t even been open for a full day, and Oklahoma has already seen five offensive linemen enter the transfer portal.
Preferred walk-on offensive tackle Kenny Wermy, a redshirt freshman, entered the portal on Monday. A product of Cache, OK, Wermy was on the roster for two seasons but never entered a game for the Sooners.
At 6-foot-6 and 306 pounds, Wermy was an unranked prospect by On3, 247 Sports and ESPN out of high school but took two visits to Oklahoma State, according to On3. Instead of going to Stillwater, Wermy decided to walk on at Oklahoma.
While Wermy wasn’t a highly-touted prospect coming out of high school, he logged a handful of impressive accomplishments.
Before arriving in Norman, Wermy was a starting offensive tackle for the Blue team in the Blue-Grey Football High School All-American Game on Dec. 19, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. He was also a “top performer” at Oklahoma’s “Down and Dirty” Camp in the summer of 2022.
Wermy is also a citizen of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes.
He is the fifth Sooners offensive lineman to depart from OU, joining Joshua Bates and Geirean Hatchett and fellow preferred walk-ons Ty Kubicek and Evan McClure.
In addition to the five offensive linemen appearing to be on their way out, the entire offense has taken a hit on the first day of the transfer portal’s winter window.
Quarterback Jackson Arnold is already in the portal after starting 10 games in 2024. Wideout Nic Anderson — who tied for a team-high 10 receiving touchdowns in 2023 — isn’t in the portal yet, but he is reportedly on his way there, too.
In total, 12 Sooners have either already entered the transfer portal or are reportedly expected to enter the transfer portal.
This year's NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on Monday. To be eligible to play right away in 2025, players must enter their name into the transfer portal before Dec. 28. The spring portal window runs from April 16-25, 2025.