Report: Star Oklahoma WR Nic Anderson Expected to Transfer After Injury-Plagued Season
One of Oklahoma’s top offensive players is likely leaving Norman.
Wide receiver Nic Anderson is expected to enter the transfer portal, according to CBS Sports and 247 Sports college football reporter Matt Zenitz.
Anderson, a redshirt sophomore, missed almost the entire 2024 season with an upper quad injury. The injury was a "significant tear" to Anderson's quad, according to OU coach Brent Venables.
The wideout missed OU’s first three games of the year before returning against Tennessee on Sept. 21. Anderson played just a few plays in the Sooners’ loss to the Volunteers, reaggravating his injury and missing the remainder of the 2024 campaign.
Anderson played in just three games as a freshman before breaking out in 2023. Then a redshirt freshman, Anderson caught 38 passes for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns. His 10 touchdowns tied for the most on the team with Drake Stoops, while he was second to Stoops in receiving yards.
Anderson led the nation in yards per catch a year ago heading into bowl season with 23.39. After the Sooners’ Alamo Bowl loss to Arizona, he finished No. 5 in FBS, averaging 21 yards per reception.
As a high school prospect, Anderson was graded as a three-star prospect by 247 Sports. He chose Oklahoma over offers from Oregon, Notre Dame, Penn State and USC.
Anderson came to Norman after his older brother played a successful career for the Sooners.
Rodney Anderson was a running back for the Sooners from 2014-2018. His best season came in 2017, when he rushed for 1,161 yards and 13 touchdowns.
With Anderson’s reported departure, it makes Oklahoma’s already thin receiver situation even thinner.
Anderson is one of several key wide receivers to deal with injuries in 2024, along with Andrel Anthony, Jayden Gibson and Jalil Farooq.
Tight end Bauer Sharp was Oklahoma’s leading receiver in 2024, and he compiled just 324 yards. Sooner targets logged just 14 receiving touchdowns this year.
Oklahoma signed just two wide receiver prospects in the 2025 Early Signing Period, too, in four-star Elijah Thomas and three-star Emmanuel Choice.
The Sooners signed four receivers — Zion Kearney, Ivan Carreon, Zion Ragins and KJ Daniels — a year ago. Kearney, Carreon and Ragins all caught passes in 2024, as Kearney and Carreon were rated as four-star prospects in last year’s class.
The Sooners also saw production from walk-on freshman Jacob Jordan, who logged 207 yards and a touchdown during his first season of college football.
Anderson is the third Oklahoma player to reportedly be expected to transfer.
Zenitz reported that quarterback Jackson Arnold intends to enter the portal on Wednesday after starting 10 games in the 2024 season, while sophomore wideout Jaquaize Pettaway is also reportedly expected to enter the portal.
Between Anderson’s 6-foot-4 frame and his breakout 2023 season, Anderson will likely be a highly-sought-after transfer once the winter transfer portal window officially opens on Dec. 9.
The portal will remain open until Dec. 28.