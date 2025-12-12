Five Oklahoma Players Looking for Bigger Games vs. Alabama in CFP

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s 23-21 win over Alabama in the regular season was a turning point for the Sooners.

That was the second victory for OU in its four-game winning streak to end the regular season. The Sooners forced three turnovers and held the Crimson Tide to just seven points in the second half.

Even so, some of the Sooners’ most notable players were held to fairly quiet outings. If those players can be more impactful against Alabama in the first round of the College Football Playoff, it’s possible that the Sooners can win more comfortably.

Here are five players who can be more productive in Round 2 against the Crimson Tide:

WR Isaiah Sategna

Oklahoma receiver Isaiah Sategna runs with the ball against South Carolina. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

The Alabama game is the only contest in the back half of the regular season in which Isaiah Sategna didn’t lead the Sooners in receiving.

Sategna, a transfer wideout from Arkansas, finished the game with just four catches for 26 yards, though he also rushed for 21 yards on one carry.

Of the many offensive transfers that the Sooners collected in the transfer portal last year, Sategna has been the most effective. The receiver caught 65 passes for 948 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season.

Sategna’s speed has been a needed lifeline for OU’s inconsistent offense. In a game that will likely be low-scoring, a few big plays from Sategna could be the difference.

LB Kendal Daniels

Oklahoma linebacker Kendal Daniels celebrates after making a play against Texas. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Kendal Daniels, who transferred from Oklahoma State ahead of the 2025 season, wasn’t a non-factor against Alabama in the regular season.

He assisted on a tackle, and he also recovered the fumble on Taylor Wein’s strip sack in the third quarter.

But in the second quarter, Daniels made a mistake that could have been costly. Daniels was called for defensive pass interference on a play in which safety Robert Spears-Jennings logged an interception.

It’s possible that Oklahoma could have pulled away from the Crimson Tide if Spears-Jennings’ pick stood: The Sooners led 10-0 at that point, and they would have regained possession.

Daniels finished his lone regular season in Norman with 49 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries and two pass deflections. He likely wants redemption after his costly infraction against OU on Nov. 15.

TE Jaren Kanak

Oklahoma tight end Jaren Kanak was named an All-SEC Third Team selection this week. | Carson Field, Sooners on SI

Jaren Kanak, Oklahoma’s linebacker turned tight end, caught only two passes for 23 passes against Alabama in the regular season.

Kanak was an immediate offensive star for OU early in the regular season. He compiled 307 yards on 18 catches in the Sooners’ first four contests and had the most receiving yards nationally for tight ends.

Kanak, though, was held under 50 yards in each of his next seven games. The tight end showed flashes of his old self in OU’s regular-season finale against LSU, when he caught six passes for 54 yards.

Quarterback John Mateer hasn’t been as accurate since returning from his hand injury, and Kanak’s size and catch ability make him someone that Mateer can turn to for easy gains.

DL Jayden Jackson

Oklahoma defensive lineman Jayden Jackson played in the first matchup against Alabama, but he was limited with a lower-body injury. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Defensive lineman Jayden Jackson didn’t have a bad game against Alabama — he just didn’t play much.

Jackson entered the contest as a game-time decision, and he ended up playing just 12 snaps. He did not record any snaps.

Jackson played fewer than 20 snaps in each of the Sooners’ final three regular-season games. Still, he finished the regular season with 25 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks.

If he’s able to play a bigger role, the 6-2, 322-pound defensive tackle can be another force to disrupt Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson.

RB Xavier Robinson

Oklahoma running back Xavier Robinson tries to stay on his feet on a carry against Alabama. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Running back Xavier Robinson is another player who had his outing against Alabama cut short due to injury.

Robinson appeared to injure his ankle in the third quarter against the Crimson Tide. The running back appeared on 30 offensive snaps, and he finished the game with 10 carries for 34 yards.

Robinson saw 62 snaps against Missouri the following week before logging 27 plays against LSU.

After logging carries in only two of the Sooners’ first five games of 2025, he finished the regular season with 417 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 5.2 yards per rush.