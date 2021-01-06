FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Search
Florida player who said Oklahoma was 'not on our level' has entered the transfer portal

Florida player who said Oklahoma was 'not on our level' has entered the transfer portal

Several Sooners said they were motivated by James Houston's lack of respect prior to OU's 55-20 victory over the Gators in the Cotton Bowl
Author:
Publish date:

James Houston, the Florida linebacker who said Oklahoma was “not on our level,” has decided to find different level.

Houston announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal.

On Dec. 22, during virtual media day prior to the Cotton Bowl, Houston appeared with several teammates via video conferencing. Among his comments was a disrespect for Oklahoma that stirred the Sooners’ emotions in a 55-20 victory over the Gators on Dec. 30 in Arlington, TX.

“Oklahoma is a good matchup,” Houston said, “but they’re not on our level.”

“They’re not the SEC. They’re not the Florida Gators. So we should put on a good show.”

Oklahoma's Theo Wease runs past Florida's James Houston

Oklahoma's Theo Wease runs past Florida's James Houston

OU ran up a season-high 682 yards total offense on the Gators to go with its 55 points and averaged a school-record 10.9 yards per rush. Florida was without eight starters who either opted out, transferred or tested positive COVID. But the Sooners were also missing several key players.

After the game, several Oklahoma players said they were motivated by Houston’s disrespect.

“Florida, they were a good matchup,” said defensive end Isaiah Thomas. “But they aren’t the Big 12. They are not the Oklahoma Sooners.”

“We were just glad they showed up,” said OU captain Creed Humphrey, “and gave us a chance to play them.”

Theo Wease - James Houston
Football

Florida player who said Oklahoma was 'not on our level' enters transfer portal

Spencer Rattler - Cotton run
Football

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 41

Mo Gibson - Ty Russell
Football

Oklahoma at Baylor: OU faces major challenge

Najee Harris - hurdle-H
Football

COMMENTARY: My Heisman ballot: My guy got robbed, and that's fine with me

Rattler square
Football

Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler the early favorite for 2021 Heisman

Cotton - Trophy
Football

An Oklahoma national championship run in 2021? Lincoln Riley says 'You can just feel' it

Charleston Rambo - catch
Football

Oklahoma WR Charleston Rambo enters transfer portal

Caleb Williams Elite 11 MVP
Football

Oklahoma's Caleb Williams talks Tristan Leigh, Cotton Bowl and NIL legislation

Umoja Gibson
Basketball

Oklahoma guard Umoja Gibson named National Player of the Week, also earns Big 12 honors