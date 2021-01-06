Florida player who said Oklahoma was 'not on our level' enters transfer portal

James Houston, the Florida linebacker who said Oklahoma was “not on our level,” has decided to find different level.

Houston announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal.

On Dec. 22, during virtual media day prior to the Cotton Bowl, Houston appeared with several teammates via video conferencing. Among his comments was a disrespect for Oklahoma that stirred the Sooners’ emotions in a 55-20 victory over the Gators on Dec. 30 in Arlington, TX.

“Oklahoma is a good matchup,” Houston said, “but they’re not on our level.”

“They’re not the SEC. They’re not the Florida Gators. So we should put on a good show.”

Oklahoma's Theo Wease runs past Florida's James Houston Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

OU ran up a season-high 682 yards total offense on the Gators to go with its 55 points and averaged a school-record 10.9 yards per rush. Florida was without eight starters who either opted out, transferred or tested positive COVID. But the Sooners were also missing several key players.

After the game, several Oklahoma players said they were motivated by Houston’s disrespect.

“Florida, they were a good matchup,” said defensive end Isaiah Thomas. “But they aren’t the Big 12. They are not the Oklahoma Sooners.”

“We were just glad they showed up,” said OU captain Creed Humphrey, “and gave us a chance to play them.”