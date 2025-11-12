For Oklahoma, Containing Alabama Will Take Everyone
NORMAN — The No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners have much to play for as the college football calendar marches further into November. Standing in the way of that opportunity is the king of the south — the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Tide present a new type of challenge for the Sooners, particulalry on defense. Statistically, OU has already faced tougher offensive units, two to be exact. Per ESPN's SP+, Ole Miss (10th in offensive rating) and Tennessee (4th) were both more explosive and more efficient challenges on offense.
But like all statistics, they don't tell the whole story — Sooner defenders are well aware their true crucible of the 2025 season will be in Tuscaloosa.
OU has faced talented quarterbacks like Trinidad Chambliss, Joey Aguilar, Arch Manning and Bryce Underwood. Each have provided different challenges to the defense. Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson will be much of the same. He will require Oklahoma's top rated defense to dot their I's and cross their T's on the road.
"(Simpson) does a great job," Taylor Wein said on Monday. "He’s really smart, his decision making is really good. We have to line up and execute play calls. (Brent Venables) is going to give us a good call, we just have to execute, be physical in the trenches, get knocked back and get after him as far as rushing as well."
Simpson has led the Tide's offense masterfully since their opening day loss to Florida State.
His 21-1 touchdown to interception ratio tells you what you need to know: He's not only smart with the football, he makes the throws to make talented defenses pay. Against ranked opponents, Simpson has tossed nine touchdowns with his lone interception coming against Vanderbilt.
Oklahoma's defense is built to cause havoc, chase, harass and take down the quarterback. When the Sooners have done that, they've won. When they've struggled, like against Manning and Chambliss, they've lost. Each of those quarterbacks were able — either through their individual athleticism or scheme — to evade pressure, keep the play alive and punish the Sooners' second and third levels.
That cannot happen against Alabama.
Simpson, while not the atheltic specimen of a Chambliss or an Underwood, has shown the ability to frustrate pass rushers. Against LSU, Simpson routinely evaded pressure kept his eyes downfield and found receivers streaking downfield.
"He gets out of pressure, he is smart, he's quick, too," Wein said. "Sneaky quick. He can get out, he can run. We have to collapse the pocket, keep him in there, and force him to make decisions."
When the pass rush doesn't get home, the responsibility rests with the second and third levels of the Sooner defense.
"It's an exciting challenge," Gentry Williams said on Monday. "Every team presents a different element to the game. I think they do well in the screen game. They do well in a lot of aspects. They got a really good quarterback, good OC, great receivers.
"If that's a new challenge for this week, we'll be ready for it."
With Williams' being fully available, Oklahoma will have all three of their cornerbacks at their disposal. Each one will need to be ready for the challenge of Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard.
"I think he's up there with the best of them," Williams said of Bernard. "He's put on a great show this season. I think all the receivers have done well. Ryan Williams, obviously, we all know about him. They've done a good job of getting them guys the ball. They spread the ball out really well."
The secondary's best friend is a great front seven. If the pass rush gets home, Williams and his mates will have an easier time chasing around Alabama pass catchers. If the pass rush struggles to harass Simpson much like they did against Texas or Ole Miss, the secondary will have to have a repeat performance of their three-turnover night in Knoxville.