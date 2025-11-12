Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Says John Mateer's Hand Has Been 'Improving'
John Mateer’s play since returning from his hand injury has been up-and-down.
The Sooners’ quarterback has led Oklahoma to a 2-2 record since undergoing hand surgery in late September.
Mateer has thrown for 734 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions on 59.4 percent passing since returning for the Red River Rivalry game against Texas, which OU lost 23-6.
OU coach Brent Venables said on Wednesday’s SEC teleconference that Mateer’s initial rust upon returning didn’t surprise him.
“You’d be naive in believing that, based on the surgery and the history behind those injuries to say that he’s gonna be back at full speed as soon as he’s fully released,” Venables said. “It’s going to be a process.”
Mateer — who transferred to OU from Washington State ahead of the 2025 season — particularly struggled in both of the Sooners’ losses.
Against Texas, Mateer threw three interceptions and completed just 20-of-38 pass attempts. In OU’s 34-26 loss to Ole Miss on Oct. 25, Mateer registered only 223 passing yards and finished with a 46.4 quarterback rating.
Though Mateer’s inconsistency didn’t help Oklahoma in either of those losing efforts, Venables acknowledged that it wasn’t just Mateer that needed to be better.
“We need to be really good around him, all three phases,” Venables said. “When we do that, we’ll have a chance to play winning football each and every week.”
After OU’s SEC-opening win against Auburn, Mateer was the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. Overall, Mateer hasn’t played like the quarterback that led Oklahoma to a 4-0 start with two ranked wins.
Mateer’s last outing, though, was a step in the right direction.
After a slow start on the road against Tennessee, Mateer played an excellent second half, leading the Sooners to a 33-27 win over the then-No. 14 Volunteers. He finished the game with 159 passing yards, 80 rushing yards and a touchdown run and showed flashes of the brilliance that he exuded earlier in the season.
"It's been improving and the velocity in which he’s been able to throw, I’ve seen him getting better and better,” Venables said. “I haven’t seen a recent scan and whatnot, but he feels good. John’s a guy that’s never gonna make excuses. He loves to play, loves to compete.”
Mateer will face another great challenge this week, when the Sooners battle No. 4 Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. The Crimson Tide have won their last eight contests, and Bryant-Denny Stadium is a raucous venue that seats 100,077 people.
Still, Venables is confident that Mateer is capable — and healthy — enough to get the job done against a formidable foe.
“He’s been very efficient,” Venables said. “That hand will just continue to get healthier and better as the season goes on.”Saturday’s game between the Sooners and Crimson Tide will begin at 2:30 p.m.