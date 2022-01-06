Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Former Clemson Pledge Jaren Kanak Formally Commits to Oklahoma

The 4-star Kansas high school prospect has been in the OU student database for a couple of weeks, but he announced his pledge to the Sooners on Wednesday night.

A highly-touted 2022 recruit has made his flip to Oklahoma official.

4-star athlete Jaren Kanak of Hays High School in Hays, KS officially announced that he was committed to the Sooners on Wednesday night.

Kanak was originally a Clemson commit but, after letting the early signing day come and go without signing, decommitted from the Tigers with many speculating he could be eyeing following Brent Venables to Oklahoma.

Although he hadn’t officially said anything, his name appeared in the OU student database in mid-December leaving many to piece together that he had indeed elected to make his way to Norman.

Now, he makes that decision official.

Read More

Kanak is an elite talent coming in as the No. 10 athlete in the country and No. 1 player in the state of Kansas in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

A do-it-all player in high school, Kanak will certainly focus on defense at Oklahoma, likely at a linebacker position as someone who can fly around the field and make big hits.

Venables said previously he was not going to attempt to recruit any Clemson commits to follow him to Norman, but it appeared that was not going to deter Kanak.

In fact, his decision to enroll at Oklahoma before formally committing even earned the praise of someone who did something similar in former Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Kanak joins linebackers Kobie McKinzie and Kip Lewis, defensive lineman Alton Tarber and Cedric Roberts and cornerback Gentry Williams (still unsigned) as the key defensive pieces of Oklahoma’s 2022 class. 

Kanak edit
Football

Former Clemson Pledge Jaren Kanak Formally Commits to Oklahoma

40 seconds ago
Casey Thompson 1
Football

Report: Texas Transfer QB Casey Thompson Considering Oklahoma

30 minutes ago
Dillon Gabriel 2
Baseball

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 104

2 hours ago
Nick Evers
Football

UPDATED: Oklahoma QB Nick Evers Sending NIL Money to Charity to "Help Make a Difference in the World"

4 hours ago
Bob Stoops, Brent Venables, Alamo Bowl
Football

Commentary: Brent Venables' Hires are Setting Oklahoma up For Long Term Success

5 hours ago
Loadholt
Football

Report: Oklahoma to Hire Former OL Phil Loadholt to Support Staff

21 hours ago
Jalen Hill 1-4 (Baylor Postgame)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma F Jalen Hill Baylor Postgame

21 hours ago
Porter Moser 1-4 (Baylor Postgame)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Baylor Postgame

21 hours ago