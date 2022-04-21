Former Oklahoma Center Creed Humphrey Lands Historic Senior Bowl Accolades

Former Sooners center Creed Humphrey capped off an impressive season with yet another honor.

After one of the best rookie seasons in recent memory from an offensive lineman, Creed Humphrey is taking home more hardware.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl announced Thursday that the former Sooner is their Rookie of the Year and has been inducted into the 2022 Senior Bowl Hall of Fame.

Humphrey was more than deserving of the award after an incredible start to his career. He played 1,184 snaps and allowed just one quarterback sack. He also gave up just 10 total pressures on the entire season.

“The Senior Bowl was a massive opportunity for me to showcase my skills against the best competition in college football,” said Humphrey in a statement. “In one week in Mobile, I was able to learn so much that helped my transition from college to the NFL. I am beyond thankful for the opportunity to have competed at the Senior Bowl. I am extremely honored to be the 2022 Senior Bowl Rookie of the Year.”

Humphrey helped anchor the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense and a line that was stout all season, helping Kansas City finished third in the NFL in scoring offense. For Oklahoma, Humphrey started in 37 games and was a fan favorite. He was widely regarded as one of the best linemen at the college level.

This adds to the long list of awards for Humphrey, who was already named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team and the PFF All-Pro team.

Humphrey and the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame’s 2021 Class will be honored this summer at the annual induction ceremony held at The Grand Hotel Golf Club and Spa in Point Clear, AL, on Sunday, June 26.