Former Oklahoma DB Bookie Radley-Hiles Declares for NFL Draft

The former Sooner had 46 total tackles and one interception this season for Washington after transferring away from Oklahoma last offseason.

Many Oklahoma players have declared for the NFL Draft in recent weeks, and now a former Sooner has joined the fold.

Former OU defensive back Bookie Radley-Hiles announced on Tuesday that he would be foregoing his final season at Washington and heading to the professional level next year.

After being a highly-touted 5-star recruit in Oklahoma’s 2019 recruiting class and playing three years with the Sooners, Radley-Hiles elected to hit the portal last offseason eventually winding up with the Huskies.

Despite finishing his college career in Seattle, Radley-Hiles made sure to thank Oklahoma in his draft announcement.

“Being able to represent the University of Oklahoma and obtain a bachelors degree in three years was the experience of a lifetime,” Radley-Hiles wrote. “With that said I’d like to thank Coach (Lincoln) Riley for giving me an opportunity to compete for the Sooners, and for the transparent relationship we built. Also Coach Ruffin McNeill, Coach Alex Grinch, Coach Will Johnson and Coach Bennie Wylie for helping me develop during my time in Norman. Thank you Sooner Nation.”

Bookie was certainly a polarizing figure in his time with Oklahoma, constantly in the crosshairs of fans' frustrations with a struggling defense despite having inarguable production on the field.

In 35 games with the Sooners, Radley-Hiles racked up 115 total tackles, nine of which coming for loss, and hauled in three interceptions with one being scored for a touchdown.

Now, he heads to the next level where he hopes to begin a long and successful career in the NFL starting with April’s draft.