Former Oklahoma DB Kendel Dolby Joins the Pack of Sooners Headed to Starkville

Former OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is tapping into his Oklahoma roots in the 2026 transfer portal window.

After signing former Sooners receiver Zion Ragins and offensive lineman Isaiah Autry-Dent, Mississippi State dipped back into the portal to land defensive back Kendel Dolby.

On3's Pete Nakos first reported that Dolby had signed with the Bulldogs.

Dolby suffered a season-ending leg injury against Tennessee that cut his 2024 campaign short, but he battled all the way back from the setback to take the field in 2025.

He made his season debut in Oklahoma’s road win over Temple.

But after playing for games, Dolby opted to redshirt so that he could maintain a year of eligibility and enter the transfer portal.

He’ll line up against OU alongside Ragins and Autry-Dent when the Sooners visit Starkville this season on Oct. 24.

Dolby signed with Oklahoma rated as a 4-star junior college prospect after starting his collegiate career with Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.

His ball skills turned heads, but Dolby’s mentality quickly saw him earn time at Brent Venables’ hybrid outside linebacker/defensive back cheetah position.

Dolby played in 13 games, making three starts in 2023, where he made 49 total tackles, including five tackles for loss and two sacks, while also finishing with a pair of interceptions and four pass breakups.

Before his injury in 2024, Dolby totaled 10 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one pass breakup in three contests, all of which were starts.

Dolby made nine tackles, including two tackles for loss, in 2025 before he was shut down for the season. He will have one year of eligibility remaining in Starkville.

Lebby made the most of his one year with the notable former Oklahoma transfer he added last offseason.

Former OU receiver Brenen Thompson finished his 2025 season with 57 catches for 1,054 yards and six scores in his lone season with the Bulldogs.

Now, Lebby and his staff will have to get the best out of a defensive piece from Norman.

This offseason, there will only be one transfer portal window for players to enter.

The window opened on Jan. 2, and it will run through Jan. 16.

Players just have to have their information entered into the portal by the time it closes, though they can enroll at their new schools beyond Jan. 16.