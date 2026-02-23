How Oklahoma Transfer RB Benjamin McCreary Adds Depth to Ground Game

While the first two names on the depth chart will likely be the same to begin the 2026 season, Oklahoma has done plenty to bolster its running back room in the offseason.

The Sooners signed two running backs — Lloyd Avant (Colorado State) and Benjamin McCreary (Incarnate Word) — from the transfer portal. They also signed DeZephen Walker and Jonathan Hatton Jr. as part of their 2026 recruiting class. These four backs will presumably depth pieces behind Xavier Robinson and Tory Blaylock in spring ball.

McCreary is the running back room’s newest addition, as he transferred to Oklahoma in late January.

A native of San Antonio, McCreary began his college career at West Texas A&M, which competes at the NCAA Division II level in the Lone Star Conference.

In his first season at WTAMU, 2022, McCreary played a small role on special teams for the Buffaloes and preserved his redshirt.

McCreary’s role grew in 2023, as he appeared in nine games and finished the season with 130 yards on 13 carries. He notched a 71-yard touchdown run in the Buffaloes’ game against Angelo State.

After two seasons in the Texas Panhandle, McCreary opted to transfer to Incarnate Word — an FCS program located in San Antonio — ahead of the 2024 season. McCreary, though, did not log any snaps on offense or special teams during his two seasons with the Cardinals.

McCreary is listed at 5-10 and 210 pounds on Incarnate Word’s athletic website. Though he has never been a star player at the college level, McCreary rushed for 1,558 yards and 23 touchdowns as a senior at San Antonio Johnson High School in 2021.

McCreary is also the older brother of Mikhail McCreary, a Class of 2027 defensive back who committed to Oklahoma on Sept. 29. The younger McCreary is a consensus 4-star recruit who is ranked No. 177 overall by 247Sports and chose OU over offers from Michigan, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and several other major programs.

More than anything, Benjamin adds much-needed depth to Oklahoma’s running back rotation.

While the Sooners retained Robinson and Blaylock after the 2025 season, OU saw running backs Taylor Tatum and Jovantae Barnes enter the transfer portal. One-year Sooner Jaydn Ott is out of eligibility and hopes to hear his name called at the NFL Draft. This means that Oklahoma had to replace three of its depth pieces at running back.

Robinson and Blaylock — who combined for 901 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground in 2025 — will almost certainly dominate the carries both in spring ball and fall camp.

But if either of those guys have to miss time due to unforeseen circumstances, McCreary is someone who can play the position.

It’s also possible that OU’s coaches opt to give him snaps in lopsided contests to preserve the health of its featured backs.

As a redshirt senior, McCreary won’t have any eligibility after the 2026 season. The Sooners’ staff may opt to throw him in the rotation late in games, not needing to worry about saving his redshirt year.

Oklahoma will begin its 2026 campaign against UTEP on Sept. 5. The Sooners are looking to build on their 2025 season in which they went 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019.