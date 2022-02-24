Former Oklahoma DB Tony Jefferson Re-Signed by Baltimore Ravens

Jefferson will be entering his ninth NFL season and fifth with the Baltimore Ravens next year.

A former Sooner is heading back to a familiar spot.

Former Oklahoma defensive back Tony Jefferson was re-signed by the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, the team announced.

Jefferson, who will play his ninth NFL season in 2022, had been with the Ravens since 2017 before getting released by the team in early 2020.

He then spent time with the San Francisco 49ers last season before going back to Baltimore at the tail end of the season signing a practice squad deal before being elevated back to the active roster.

Now, the Ravens are bringing him back once again to provide depth in their secondary.

As an NFL player, Jefferson has been a solid contributor across his first eight seasons playing in 104 games and making 66 starts.

Across three teams, he has racked up 469 total tackles, 34 of which coming for loss, along with four interceptions and eight forced fumbles.

At Oklahoma, Jefferson was a fantastic player across his 40 career games from 2010-2012.

He racked up 258 career tackles including 18 tackles for loss with eight interceptions in his time in Norman, earning recognition as the Big 12 co-Freshman of the Year in 2010.

Tony Jefferson vs Texas (2012) Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

After going undrafted in the 2013 NFL Draft, the California native signed a three-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent and quickly earned recognition as a quality NFL player.

Time will tell if Jefferson, now at 30 years old, will be able to work his way into once again being an every-week starter with Baltimore, but evidently the team liked what they saw enough at the end of last season to keep him around moving forward.

In four games with the Ravens in 2021, the former Sooner managed to pick up 18 tackles including a team-high ten in a Week 16 bout with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hoping to get healthy again after a very injury-plagued season a year ago, Baltimore projects as a likely contender in the AFC going into 2022.