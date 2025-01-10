Former Oklahoma Defensive Back Commits to Fourth College Program
NORMAN — Former Oklahoma defensive back Justin Harrington is onto his third FBS school.
After transferring to Washington in 2023, Harrington entered the portal again after the 2024 season. He is now committed to West Virginia, according to a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, where he posted one photo and one video of himself in the Mountaineers’ uniforms.
After two years in junior college, Harrington spent four years in Norman, redshirting in 2020 following a knee injury. He saw his first game action in 2021, appearing in four games but failing to record any stats.
The defensive back eventually transitioned primarily to the cheetah linebacker position at OU. He made an impact in 2022, his redshirt sophomore season, finishing the campaign with 23 tackles, two pass breakups and one interception.
Harrington worked his way into the starting lineup in 2023, starting both of OU’s first two games. But Harrington suffered a season-ending injury in the Sooners’ Week 2 win against SMU, finishing the year with just six tackles and an interception.
After the injury, Harrington transferred to Washington, which had reached the National Championship Game the year before. In his lone season in Seattle, Harrington played in eight games and recorded only three total tackles.
Harrington was highly touted after playing two seasons at the junior college level (at Bakersfield College, where he earned All-America honors. 247 Sports rated Harrington as a 4-star prospect and the No. 7 junior college recruit in the Class of 2020. After junior college, Harrington chose Oklahoma instead of offers from Houston, Iowa State and others.
Following two years of junior college football, four years at Oklahoma and one year at Washington, the 2025 season will be Harrington’s eighth year being on a college football roster. Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia's settlement with the NCAA has allowed juco players a blanket waiver to add an additional year of eligibility.
Harrington joins a West Virginia program that went 6-6 in 2024. The Mountaineers fired coach Neal Brown after the season and replaced him with veteran coach Rich Rodriguez, who previously coached WVU from 2001-2007.
The Mountaineers also hired Oklahoma defensive coordinator Zac Alley to the same role on Dec. 28.