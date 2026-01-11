Oklahoma's Tate Sandell Confirms he Will Return to Norman in 2026

Oklahoma's first Lou Groza Award winner will be returning to the Sooners for his final season in 2026.

Tate Sandell, who transferred to OU last offseason from the University of Texas at San Antonio, became a weapon for the Sooners in 2025. With a record-breaking season, he made history by earning the school’s first award for the nation's best kicker.

He indicated he will return to OU for his final year in a post on X that was quickly shared by Oklahoma's official account.

Sandell was symbolic of Brent Venables' desire for a stronger special teams unit. Along with Sandell, Venables brought in Doug Deakin as the special teams coordinator during the 2025 offseason. Deakin held the same position at San Diego State from 2018 to 2024, where his units consistently ranked among the best in the nation.

Deakin and Sandell helped the Sooners rely on their special teams during the season — helping secure wins in November.

The Sooners' placekicker earned First Team All-SEC honors and Special Teams Player of the Year in the conference. His 24 consecutive-made kicks was an Oklahoma program record (18 by Gabe Brkic in 2019-2020) and a single-season record in the SEC.

Sandell was named to the AP's All-American Second Team, with fellow Lou Groza Award finalist Kansei Matsuzawa from the University of Hawaii getting the nod for first team.

The highlight of the season was Sandell's performance on the road in Knoxville when Oklahoma played in a de facto playoff game with the Tennessee Volunteers. Sandell's four field goals in that game — with three from 55, 51 and 55 — was a Neyland Stadium record.

Oklahoma's "Red November" run, in large part, was aided by Sandell's big leg.

As Oklahoma’s offense began to stall in October following John Mateer's return from hand surgery, it became clear that once the offense pushed into their opponent's side of the field, they were in Sandell territory.

Sandell was incredible from distance. His 8-9 made kicks from 50-plus yards is also a Sooner school record and led the nation's kickers in that category.

His only miss came in his final kick of the season during Oklahoma's loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff. Sandell started the game off with a 51-yard made kick into the wind, but surprisingly missed a chip shot field goal late in the fourth quarter to get the Sooners within a score.