Former Oklahoma Defensive Back Enters Transfer Portal Again
One year after leaving Oklahoma for Utah State, former Sooners defensive back D.J. Graham II is once again on the move.
Graham, who spent the first four years of his college career in Norman and played the 2024 season at USU, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he is entering the transfer portal again.
“I have decided that it is best for me and my family that I enter the transfer portal,” Graham said in the post.
Graham played a key role in OU’s defense while playing for the Sooners.
The cornerback played in eight games in 2020, his freshman year, before starting 10 in 2021. Graham played in the Sooners’ first eight games of the 2022 season before switching to wide receiver for the remainder of the year. He did not play any snaps for the Sooners at wide receiver in 2022.
Graham entered 2023 hoping to standout as a wideout for the Sooners, catching two passes for 74 yards in the spring game. But Graham missed the entire 2023 regular season with an undisclosed injury.
The defensive back's most notable moment as a Sooner came in OU's 23-16 win against Nebraska in Norman in 2021.
Graham made a one-handed interception late in the game to seal the Sooners' seven-point win against their former Big 12 and Big Eight foe.
Graham then opted to transfer to Utah State after being forced to sit out of the 2023 campaign due to his injury.
In 28 career games in Norman, Graham logged 44 solo tackles, two interceptions and forced one fumble.
During his lone season at Utah State, Graham notched 28 solo tackles, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and two pass deflections. Graham led the Aggies in forced fumbles, was second on the team in interceptions and eighth in total tackles (44).
Graham earned an All-Mountain West honorable mention for his performance in 2024.
Utah State finished the 2024 season 4-8 (3-4 Mountain West) and tied for fifth in the conference. The Aggies began the year 1-6 before winning three of their final five games to rise in the Mountain West standings.
Graham expressed appreciation for his time at Utah State in his announcement post.
“Together, we shared so many ups and downs that taught me lessons that have contributed to my growth on and off the field,” Graham said. “I will truly miss these friendships and bonds I created with my teammates and coaches.”
Graham has one year of eligibility remaining. He added in the post that he’ll be entering the transfer portal as a graduate student.
Out of high school, Graham was highly-touted, holding a four-star designation by ESPN.
Graduating high school as a wide receiver, Graham was the No. 3 wideout from Texas in that class, per ESPN. He chose the Sooners over offers from Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Baylor and others.