Former Oklahoma DL JaMarkus McFarland to Join TCU's Coaching Staff

McFarland will serve as the defensive line coach on Sonny Dykes' inaugural Horned Frogs' staff in Fort Worth.

A former Sooner is coming back to the Big 12 in the coaching ranks.

Former Oklahoma defensive lineman JaMarkus McFarland was officially announced as the new defensive line coach for TCU on Thursday.

McFarland played for the Sooners from 2009-2012 before a brief professional stint with the San Diego Chargers and in the Canadian Football League.

He then returned to his alma mater in 2016 as a graduate assistant before taking his first full-time coaching gig at Stephen F. Austin as defensive tackles coach in 2019.

In December of last year, McFarland was announced as the new defensive line coach at Louisiana Tech - but evidently was drawn in by a bigger opportunity with the Horned Frogs.

Across his four seasons in Norman, he played in 47 games accumulating 81 total tackles including 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

McFarland was tabbed as an all-Big 12 honorable mention selection in his senior season.

Now, he returns to the conference he played in with the Horned Frogs under their new regime and new head coach Sonny Dykes.

While their playing careers in Norman didn't overlap, McFarland will be the second former Oklahoma player on the staff in Fort Worth joining wide receivers coach Malcom Kelly, who has been with TCU since 2019.