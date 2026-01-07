Former Oklahoma Offensive Lineman Commits to Oklahoma State, per Report

A day that began with Oklahoma landing a former Texas player ended with a Sooner reportedly heading north to Stillwater.

Offensive lineman Jacob Sexton committed to Oklahoma State on Tuesday evening, per a report from On3’s Pete Nakos. Sexton’s pledge with OSU comes less than 24 hours after the Sooners picked up former Texas wide receiver Parker Livingstone from the transfer portal.

Sexton came to Oklahoma as a 4-star prospect in the Class of 2022. He made an early impact for OU as a true freshman that year, playing 71 offensive snaps over the course of 10 games.

His role grew larger in his second year, as he appeared on 410 snaps in seven games. Sexton started Oklahoma’s final four games of the 2023 season at right tackle.

As a junior in 2024, Sexton started eight total games — four at left tackle and four at left guard — before suffering a season-ending injury.

Sexton was available by Oklahoma’s 2025 season opener against Illinois State, but he suffered an injury just six snaps into that contest and never played again for the Sooners.

The offensive lineman is one of 22 players from Oklahoma’s 2025 squad that have entered the transfer portal so far.

In addition to Sexton, five other OU offensive linemen — Troy Everett, Luke Baklenko, Jake Taylor, Logan Howland and Isaiah Autry-Dent — entered the transfer portal when it opened on Jan. 16. Taylor is the only of those five who has chosen his new program, as the lineman committed to Iowa State on Sunday.

The transfer portal will close on Jan. 16, but players do not have to choose their new school by that date. Players who enter the portal are permitted to return to their original school.

Sexton will join an Oklahoma State team that is in the process of being overhauled.

The Cowboys hired Eric Morris to replace longtime head coach Mike Gundy in November. Morris, who last coached at North Texas, has already landed several key offensive transfers, including UNT quarterback Drew Mestemaker and running back Caleb Hawkins. OSU has combined for a 4-20 record over the last two seasons.

Oklahoma is looking to build on its 2025 campaign in which it finished 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. The Sooners won four games in a row — against Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and LSU — to end the regular season and clinch the No. 8 spot in the CFP.

OU will open its 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 6.