Oklahoma Offers Blue-Chip Defensive Back Prospect from East Coast

Though Oklahoma already has the nation’s top 2027 recruiting class, the Sooners haven’t slowed down.

Davion Jones, a 4-star safety from the Class of 2027, announced that he received an offer from OU on Thursday.

Jones hails from Charlotte, NC, and he is a consensus 4-star prospect. The defensive back is listed at 5-11 and 165 pounds, and he is ranked as the No. 125 overall player in the 2027 class by 247Sports.

As a junior at West Charlotte High School, Jones totaled 50 tackles, 34 solo stops, four interceptions, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 13 games. In 2024, his sophomore year, Jones posted 68 total tackles, 44 solo tackles, 15 pass breakups and seven interceptions in 15 contests.

While Jones primarily plays at safety, he has also contributed to West Charlotte’s offense. Jones logged 217 yards and a touchdown on 14 catches in 2025 after catching 20 passes for 387 yards and four touchdowns the year before.

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins praised Jones’ versatility in his evaluation of the prospect.

“Playmaking safety that could play over the top or underneath,” Ivins said. “Should be viewed as a potential impact defender for a College Football Playoff contender that can fit into a variety of different schemes with his speed, tackling prowess and overall field vision.”

Jones, unsurprisingly, has already received offers from some of the nation’s biggest programs, including Ohio State, Clemson, Texas A&M, Auburn, LSU, Georgia, Tennessee and Indiana.

Last summer, Jones participated in camps at North Carolina, South Carolina and Clemson. He took separate unofficial visits to UNC, Clemson and Florida State.

More recently, Jones received visits from staff members from Tennessee, Auburn and South Carolina during January. The safety prospect also attended Tennessee’s junior day on Jan. 17.

Oklahoma’s 2027 class is ranked No. 1 nationally by all major recruiting outlets. The Sooners have earned commitments from 13 players in the class thus far, and seven of them are graded as 4-star prospects or better.

The Sooners have received pledges from two defensive backs from the 2027 cycle so far, but both of them — Mikhail McCreary and Mikyal Davis — play cornerback. McCreary is a 4-star recruit from San Antonio, while Davis hails from Goodyear, AZ, and is a 3-star.

OU will open its 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5. The Sooners are looking to build on their 2025 campaign in which they went 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019.