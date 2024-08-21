Former Oklahoma QB Earns Scholarship at South Carolina
Davis Beville didn’t exactly leave Oklahoma for greener pastures, but things seem to be starting to work out for the quarterback at South Carolina.
Beville stayed in the SEC transferring from OU to South Carolina this past offseason after two seasons in Norman. A sixth-year senior, Beville started his career at Pittsburgh for three years before ultimately ending up at South Carolina for his third and final spot.
He met with the media on Tuesday, revealing that after leaving a scholarship at OU to walk on at South Carolina, he had been awarded a scholarship from head coach Shane Beamer.
“I trusted myself and ended up in the spot I am in now,” Beville said. “That’s a big blessing from Coach Beamer, and I really thank him for that.”
Beamer said putting Beville on scholarship was always a possibility since the day he got to campus but never a guarantee.
“He left a scholarship in Norman to come here as a walk-on and we said, ‘Let’s see how spring practice and the summer goes,’” Beamer said. “He’s done what he’s supposed to do.”
During his five-year career between two stops, Beville has completed 37-of-62 passes for 339 yards and a touchdown.
Beville appeared in five games and even made a start in 2022 for the Sooners. His lone start was in the Red River Rivalry, which OU lost 49-0 and saw Beville complete only six passes for 38 yards.
His production dipped even more for the Sooners in 2023, though, with highly touted freshman Jackson Arnold arriving on campus to back up Dillon Gabriel. Beville saw action in a pair of games but didn’t even throw a pass in 2023, only running the ball three times in OU’s season opener against Arkansas State.
At Pittsburgh, Beville played in nine games as a redshirt sophomore and redshirt freshman. He looked to be emerging as the Panthers’ QB1 after getting significant playing time in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Michigan State in 2021 but that was his last game with Pittsbugh, leaving for OU that offseason.
But neither Pittsburgh or Oklahoma ever felt like home for Beville, who was a 3-star recruit from Greenville, South Carolina.
“This is home for me,” Beville said. “This is close as I get to being back in Greenville. That was kind of the biggest thing in the process. I could have gone back to Oklahoma – I had another year there – but I wanted to come home, be in front of my family, my friends.”
Beville will most likely be the Gamecocks’ No. 3 quarterback this season. LaNorris Sellers was named QB1 on Tuesday, the same day Beville announced he was now on scholarship. Behind Sellers looks to be Robby Ashford.
“We got a bunch of guys who have played a lot of football and who understand the game,” Beville said. “Great competition. Working with guys like that, it really brings out the best in everybody and you know you gotta be on your best everyday so you don’t fall behind.”