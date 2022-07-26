Former Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray's New Contract to Feature Unique Clauses

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray got paid last week. Big time.

The Heisman Trophy winner signed a massive five-year, $230.5 million extension - $160 million guaranteed - to remain with the Arizona Cardinals.

But, while the Cardinals obviously made a substantial commitment to Murray with the amount of money involved and number of years attached to the deal - they did it on their terms with some highly interesting stipulations baked into the agreement.

On Monday, it was reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that part of the deal includes that Murray will have at least four hours of “independent study” of game film each game week of the season that cannot occur while he plays video games or watches television.

Rapoport followed up that report to say that the former No. 1 overall draft pick does that much film study on his own already, but that Arizona wanted the commitment in writing.

On Tuesday, another interesting wrinkle to the contract was revealed by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio in regards to any potential baseball career for Murray.

Murray, who was selected No. 9 overall in the 2018 MLB Draft and has previously said he would “love” to be able to play both sports at some point, cannot be involved in any organized baseball without heavily affecting his guaranteed money.

A default in his guaranteed salary occurs if he “participates in any type of baseball-related activity (including, without limitation, a tryout, workout, practice, scrimmage, exhibition or game) for any baseball team, in any baseball league.”

While it was certainly a long shot that Murray would ever play organized baseball again, he is on record as having stated a desire to try and return to the sport at some point. But, it seems that under his current contract that won’t be happening.

It’s worth noting that while this is not completely unheard of (the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did the same with James Winston in 2015 as Florio noted), it also isn’t unheard of to allow a player to participate in other sports in the offseason a la Russell Wilson.

Wilson, formerly with the Seattle Seahawks and now with the Denver Broncos, has previously participated in spring training with both the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees throughout his career.

But, evidently, that won’t be on the table for Murray moving forward.

The former OU great will begin his fourth NFL season with his new contract on Sunday, Sept. 11 at home against the Kansas City Chiefs.