Longtime Oklahoma Edge Rusher Target Sets Commitment Date

The Sooners have pursued Zane Rowe for nearly two years, and soon, he will decide whether or not he wants to play in Norman.

A consensus 4-star edge rusher in the Class of 2027, Rowe will announce his college decision on March 7, per Sam Spiegelman and Hayes Fawcett of Rivals.

🚨NEWS🚨 4-star DL Zane Rowe will announce his commitment on March 13, @samspiegs and @Hayesfawcett3 report⌛️



His finalists are North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon and Washington.



Read: https://t.co/lNmGZGj2aE pic.twitter.com/gIObhyxoKD — Rivals (@Rivals) February 18, 2026

Rowe is a native of Denton, TX. According to 247Sports, Rowe is the No. 93 overall player in the 2027 class and the No. 11 recruit from Texas.

As a junior at Denton Guyer High School, Rowe registered 72 total tackles, 52 solo tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 24 quarterback hurries, eight sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. His outstanding 2025 season followed his sophomore year in which he logged 75 total tackles, 60 solo tackles, 19 tackles for loss, nine sacks and four forced fumbles.

Rowe began to collect major offers early into his high school career. The defensive end earned offers from Texas A&M, Georgia, Texas and Texas Tech, among other major programs, in 2023 following his freshman year.

One year later, Rowe earned an offer from Oklahoma. He verbally committed to OU on April 21, 2024, just over a month after he received his offer from the Sooners.

Despite his pledge with OU, other schools continued to pursue him.

Read More Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Expected to Hire Former NFL Assistant as New RBs Coach, per Report

Oklahoma Wide Receiver Commit Schedules Official Visits with Sooners, Other Schools

What Oklahoma Transfer TE Jack Van Dorselaer Adds to Sooners' Tight End Room

Tennessee, Penn State, USC and Oklahoma State all offered Rowe before he decommitted from Oklahoma on Jan. 6, 2025.

Even though Rowe is no longer committed to Oklahoma, the edge rusher hasn’t ruled out the Sooners.

OU is one of four finalists for his recruitment, along with Washington, Oregon and North Carolina.

The Sooners have continued to show interest in Rowe, as four OU coaches — head coach Brent Venables, defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis, defensive tackles coach Todd Bates and safeties coach Brandon Hall — all paid a visit to his school in January.

As it is, Oklahoma has the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class for the 2027 cycle, per all major recruiting networks. The Sooners have earned pledges from 13 players in the class thus far, seven of which are graded as 4-star prospects or better.

Krew Jones — a consensus 4-star recruit from Utah — is the only edge rusher committed to Oklahoma from the Class of 2027.

OU will open its 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5. The Sooners will look to build on their 2025 campaign in which they went 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019.