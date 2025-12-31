Oklahoma Wide Receiver Reveals Plans to Transfer After Redshirting in 2025

OU wideout Josiah Martin never found his role in Norman, and he’s now reportedly on the move.

Martin will enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining, per Max Olson of ESPN.

Oklahoma WR Josiah Martin plans to enter the transfer portal, he tells ESPN.



Martin redshirted with the Sooners this season and had 112 receiving yards at Cal in 2024. He's repped by @LIFTSPORTSMNGMT and has 3 more years of eligibility. pic.twitter.com/HQdnSAIFX6 — Max Olson (@max_olson) December 31, 2025

Martin transferred to Oklahoma from Cal ahead of the 2025 season. He was one of five wide receivers that the Sooners grabbed from the transfer portal, along with Isaiah Sategna, Javonnie Gibson, Jer’Michael Carter and Keontez Lewis.

The wide receiver appeared in Oklahoma’s wins against Temple and Kent State, though he did not record any statistics. Martin played on only 15 offensive snaps during those contests and ended the season with a 56.8 Pro Football Focus (PFF) offensive grade. He also preserved his redshirt year, as he didn’t appear in more than four regular-season games.

Prior to enrolling at Oklahoma, Martin played at Cal in 2024. As a true freshman, Martin caught 12 passes for 112 yards for the Golden Bears, and he also rushed for a touchdown against UNLV in the LA Bowl.

Martin hails from Denton, TX, and he was a consensus 3-star prospect in the Class of 2024. He chose Cal over offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Missouri and several other major programs after logging 920 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior at Guyer High School.

Martin is the second Oklahoma receiver to reportedly be headed to the transfer portal. Jayden Gibson announced his transfer plans after the regular season after OU coach Brent Venables revealed that he was no longer a part of the program in October.

Other offensive players who have announced their transfer intentions are quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr., wide receiver KJ Daniels, tight end Kaden Helms and running back Jovantae Barnes. Five offensive linemen — Luke Baklenko, Troy Everett, Logan Howland, Isaiah Autry-Dent and Jacob Sexton — are also reportedly set to enter the portal. Altogether, 18 Sooners have announced that they’ll transfer.

The transfer portal will officially open on Jan. 2, and it will close on Jan. 16. Players that enter the portal are permitted to return to their original school.

Oklahoma went 10-3 in 2025, reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. The Sooners took down Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and LSU in their final four regular-season games to reach the CFP.