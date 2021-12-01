Former Oklahoma RB Adrian Peterson Signs with Seattle Seahawks

Peterson had a brief stint with the Tennessee Titans earlier this season before being waived.

An Oklahoma legend is back. Again.

Former Sooners running back Adrian Peterson had his triumphant return to the NFL once again on Wednesday by signing a deal with the Seattle Seahawks to join their practice squad.

After spending the 2020 season with the Detroit Lions, Peterson went the first half of the 2021 campaign without a team before being scooped up by the Tennessee Titans in the wake of a season-ending injury to star running back Derrick Henry.

But, after three games that saw him average just three yards-per-carry, he was waived by the team.

But now, another team is taking a chance on the future-hall-of-famer and bringing him aboard for the stretch run of the season.

At 36 years old, Peterson has accomplished just about everything there is to do for an individual football player.

But, clearly, he still has the hunger and desire to play as long as he is given the chance.

Seattle hosts the division-rival San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in what could be Peterson’s debut, although it is not yet clear whether or not the former Sooner will be active this weekend.