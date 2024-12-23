Former Oklahoma RB Finds a New Home at Central Arkansas
Former Oklahoma running back Chapman McKown has a new home.
The Norman North product announced he’s transferring to Central Arkansas on Monday.
McKown did a little bit of everything for the Timberwolves in high school, starring as a running back, pass catcher and returner.
The opportunities for the walk-on at Oklahoma were limited by an injury in 2023, and he was unable to work his way onto the field much in 2024 behind Jovantae Barnes, Gavin Sawchuk, Taylor Tatum, Xavier Robinson and Sam Franklin.
The 5-foot-6, 170-pound back helped the Sooners prepare each week as a member of the scout team offense.
At Norman North, he rushed for 1,304 yards and added 156 receiving yards during his junior season.
McKown is one of the 25 Oklahoma players who have entered the portal since the winter window opened on Dec. 9.
Players will have until Dec. 28 to enter the portal and maintain immediate eligibility in 2025, though each entrant into the transfer portal does not have to decide on their destination by the end of the week.