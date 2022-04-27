Former Oklahoma RB Marcus Dupree Helps Save Woman After Highway Crash

The Sooner legend witnessed a high-speed accident on the Turner Turnpike and rendered aid to a motorist trapped in her vehicle.

Oklahoma football legend Marcus Dupree had the greatest run of his life on Tuesday.

Dupree, arguably the most gifted running back in college football history for his undeniable 1982 season at OU, was in the right place at the right time when he helped extract a woman from her vehicle following a high-speed crash on the Turner Turnpike.

“I couldn’t even believe it was happening in front of my eyes,” Dupree said.

Marcus Dupree and the team of first responders Photo via Facebook

Dupree was in Norman over the weekend for the Sooners’ annual Red/White Game, and he was en route to Tulsa for an NFL Draft charity event to raise money for high schools to buy sports equipment.

He said the motorist passed him in the right lane and tried to swerve left to pass a tractor-trailer rig, but the truck changed lanes and she clipped it before spinning and flipping. Her SUV hit the guardrail and came to rest on the driver’s side.

Dupree pulled over, ran ahead and immediately assessed the situation.

“The back part was blocked. It was bent. She couldn’t get out,” Dupree told SI Sooners in a phone interview Wednesday morning. “The window was busted. Luckily it wasn’t on fire, because she was a big girl and I wouldn’t have been able to get her out if she was knocked out or whatever. It was tough getting her out of there.”

Photo via Facebook

Dupree said he called 911 and began to help the woman get out through the back cargo area while their vehicles sat on the shoulder of the highway. When they were safely out of the vehicle, local firefighters arrived. He said the woman was taken into an ambulance and first responders told him she seemed OK. He didn't have any additional information on her condition.

“I was talking to the fire chief and the Highway Patrol, and then I left,” Dupree said. “So I think she was fine. I think she kind of dazed a little bit.”

Dupree said he was shocked that no other motorists rendered aid.

“Nobody stopped,” he said. “That’s what tripped me out. Nobody stopped. I guess there was this (Latino) guy over in the pasture and he heard it and he came running. He jumped the fence and came running. I couldn’t understand nothing he said, but yeah, she was OK.”

Dupree said he was thankful for the stranger’s assistance, and said people don’t need to think he’s some kind of highway hero.

“I just think that’s what we’re supposed to do as human beings, is stop,” Dupree said. “Nobody really stopped. If she had went over into that ravine – what if that was at night? Nobody would have known. The only thing that stopped her from going into the ravine was the rails. Right there.”

He said he didn’t think the motorist didn’t recognize him as a famous football player, but the fire chief did.

‘He was the first one to get there when I called,” Dupree said. “He introduced himself and I said, ‘I’m Marcus Dupree.’ He took a step back, he’s like, ‘Who? What?’ I said, ‘Yeah. I’m Marcus.’ He was like, hey, can we take some pictures? So we’re taking pictures on the side of the interstate.

“It was something to see, I’ll tell you that.”