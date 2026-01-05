Oklahoma Lands Commitment From Experienced Tight End, per Report

The Sooners aren’t done making changes to their tight end room.

Oklahoma gained a commitment from former Colorado State tight end Rocky Beers on Monday, per a report from On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

As a fifth-year player in 2025, Beers caught 31 passes for 388 yards and seven touchdowns. Beers was a Second Team All-Mountain West selection in 2025, and he also earned Hero Sports Group of Five All-American honors.

Before arriving in Fort Collins, Beers spent two seasons at Florida International. In 2023, his first season with FIU, caught 18 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown. Beers caught only four passes for 18 yards the next year.

Beers began his college football career at Air Force. He spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons in Colorado Springs, though he appeared in only 11 games and mainly contributed on special teams.

Beers hails from Littleton, CO, and played high school football at Valor Christian High School. He was an unranked prospect in the Class of 2021, and Air Force is the only Division I FBS program that offered him out of high school.

Beers is the brother of Oklahoma women’s basketball star Raegan Beers, who is playing in her second season with the Sooners. Raegan Beers, who plays center, averaged 17.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game as a junior at OU in 2024-25 after spending the first two years of her college career at Oregon State.

The tight end room will look much different in 2025.

Oklahoma is reportedly expected to fire tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley. The Sooners’ primary tight end in 2025, Jaren Kanak, is out of eligibility, and tight ends Carson Kent and Kaden Helms have entered the transfer portal.

Beers is the second tight end that the Sooners have reportedly landed from the transfer portal, as Florida’s Hayden Hansen pledged with OU on Sunday. Hansen, who also has one year of eligibility remaining, caught 30 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns for the Gators in 2025.

In addition to Beers and Hansen, the Sooners have gained commitments from offensive linemen E’Marion Harris and Caleb Nitta and wide receiver Trell Harris.

The transfer portal officially opened on Jan. 2, and it will close on Jan. 16.

Oklahoma will look to build on its 2025 season in which it finished 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. The Sooners will kick off the 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5.