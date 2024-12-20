All Sooners

Former Oklahoma WR Andrel Anthony is Headed to the ACC

After a knee injury held Andrel Anthony out of a majority of the 2024 season, he'll look for a fresh start in the ACC.

Ryan Chapman

Former Oklahoma wide receiver Andrel Anthony
Former Oklahoma wide receiver Andrel Anthony / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Andrel Anthony has found a new home in the ACC. 

The former Oklahoma wide receiver committed to Duke, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported on Thursday.

Anthony spent two years in Norman, but his OU career was derailed by injuries. 

He looked every bit of 2023’s breakout star, catching 27 passes for 429 yards and a touchdown before he sustained an ACL injury in the Sooners’ win over Texas. 

After some setbacks in the offseason, Anthony was never really able to make it back onto the field in a substantial was in 2024. 

Anthony only played eight snaps this past season, per Pro Football Focus, and he caught one pass for four yards.

Before arriving in Norman, Anthony spent two years at Michigan. 

A number of former OU receivers have landed in prominent spots over the past week. 

Nic Anderson will stay on Oklahoma’s schedule, as he’s headed to LSU alongside tight end Bauer Sharp

Brenen Thompson reunited with former OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby at Mississippi State, though the Sooners won’t see him in 2025. 

The winter transfer portal window will be open from Dec. 9-28.

Players do not have to know their destination by Dec. 28, they just have to be in the portal when the window closes to retain immediate eligibility. 

