Former Oklahoma WR Brenen Thompson Bringing ‘Infectious’ Energy to Mississippi State
ATLANTA — It wasn’t hard for Brenen Thompson to choose his transfer destination after the 2024 season.
Thompson, who played wide receiver at Oklahoma for two years, landed at Mississippi State after entering the transfer portal in December.
The Bulldogs are led by head coach Jeff Lebby, OU’s former offensive coordinator who coached Thompson in 2023 before taking the MSU job after the season.
In only one season together in Norman, Thompson and Lebby built a special connection — and that made his move to Starkville easy.
“That community that I’m used to and the familiarity with Lebby made it easy,” Thompson said.
Thompson began his college career at Texas. The wideout played just one season for the Longhorns, appearing in nine games as a true freshman.
He then made the decision to transfer to Oklahoma — a decision that Thompson doesn’t regret.
“I enjoyed my time,” Thompson said. “I feel like God placed my feet in Norman. That’s helped me propel my life in general.”
Thompson showed promise in his first season at OU, but injuries ultimately plagued his 2023 season.
The wide receiver missed most of the first half of the season before playing in five of the Sooners’ final six contests. He ended the year with seven catches for 241 yards and two touchdowns.
Though Thompson didn’t have the longevity during the season — when OU went 10-3 and made an Alamo Bowl appearance — he showed his big-play ability and that he could be a downfield weapon.
Thompson dealt with a lingering ankle injury in 2024 but largely stayed healthy — he was one of only a few Sooner wide receivers to do so.
Wideouts Deion Burks, Nic Anderson, Andrel Anthony, Jalil Farooq and Jayden Gibson all missed extended time with various injuries. Thompson started 10 games for the Sooners and played in 11, ending the year with 19 catches for 230 yards and two touchdowns.
It was a rough season for the entire Oklahoma offense, especially the passing game, as the Sooners finished No. 121 out of 134 FBS teams in passing offense (175.8 yards per game).
But Thompson sees the value of the tumultuous 2024 season.
“I feel like last year has helped me more than any other year in college football, just having to lead those young guys,” Thompson said. “Not everybody takes the same leadership. You can lead the same. It’s all relationships. I want to get the best out of everyone, that’s all I want.”
Thompson opted to leave the program just days after the regular season, but he doesn’t have any bad blood toward Oklahoma.
“I expect great things from them,” Thompson said. “Nothing but respect for Coach (Brent) Venables and the entire staff. They treated me with utmost respect. I enjoyed my time there. Wish them nothing but the best this year.”
Thompson joins a program in great need of an uplift.
The Bulldogs finished 2-10 last year and went 0-8 in SEC games. Nine of Mississippi State’s 10 losses last year came by double digits, with the exception being eventual Big 12 champion Arizona State.
Since arriving in Starkville, Thompson has preached effort to his new teammates.
“It’s infectious,” Thompson said. “When you have people in the room that want to work really hard, it’s going to make other people work really hard. It’s all about actions, showing up every day.”
Lebby inherited a tough situation at Mississippi State.
Mike Leach, the Bulldogs’ coach from 2020 to 2022, died on Dec. 12, 2022, just weeks before their bowl game. Zach Arnett coached them in the bowl game and the 2023 season but was fired after a 4-6 start to the year — then Lebby got the job.
Lebby knew what he was getting in Thompson, and the coach believes he’s the type of player that can get the program back into stride.
“Transfers, if they can operate as Brenen Thompson operates on a daily level, they're going to set themselves up to have great success,” Lebby said. “Brenen is a guy that is about the right stuff. He shows up every single day with great intent. He's an incredible teammate. As much as he works, he teaches, too.”