How Oklahoma LB Target Cooper Witten Would Make Sooners’ 2027 Class Stronger

Cooper Witten remains uncommitted, but Oklahoma would be a logical fit for the blue-chip linebacker prospect.

Witten — the No. 1 linebacker from the Class of 2027, per 247Sports — is the son of NFL legend Jason Witten, who the Sooners hired to be their new tight ends coach in January.

Bryan Munson, who covers Nebraska athletics for On3, predicted Witten to commit to Oklahoma on Feb. 5. Witten has also picked up a prediction from 247Sports Clemson insider Cory Fravel.

Oklahoma entered the race for Witten long before the Sooners hired his father.

Offering him on June 8, 2024, OU was the first program to send Witten an offer. After the Sooners offered him, several other SEC programs — like Missouri, Tennessee and Texas A&M — offered him in the subsequent weeks and months.

Since then, over 30 major programs have offered Witten.

On Nov. 27, Hayes Fawcett of On3 reported that he had trimmed his list down to 10 schools. Oklahoma is one of those 10, along with Texas, Clemson, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas Tech, Georgia, Alabama, Texas A&M and Tennessee.

Witten, who plays high school football at Liberty Christian School in Argyle, TX, is a can’t-miss prospect. The linebacker is a 5-star recruit, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, and he is listed at 6-2 and 220 pounds.

As a junior in 2025, Witten registered 87 total tackles, 61 solo tackles, nine tackles for loss, seven forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, two sacks and an interception. Witten also played wide receiver for Liberty Christian School, finishing the 2025 season with 709 yards and 12 touchdowns on 41 catches.

In addition to his eye-popping stats, Gabe Brooks of 247Sports raved about Witten’s “relentless motor” in his evaluation of the prospect.

“Owns a uniquely strong football pedigree,” Brooks said. “Wants the ball and plays for the ball, as evidenced by impact production through two varsity seasons. Presents high-floor competency with simultaneous high-ceiling developmental potential as one of the most intriguing defensive prospects at this early stage in the 2027 class.”

Oklahoma already owns the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class for the 2027 cycle, per 247Sports. The outlet grades seven of OU’s 13 pledges as 4-star prospects or better.

The Sooners already have one linebacker — Tustin, CA, product Taven Epps — committed from the 2027 class. Epps is a consensus 4-star prospect and the No. 79 overall recruit in the class, according to 247Sports.

Between the talent already on campus and the players committed, the Sooners’ defense is set up well for years to come.

And landing a major prospect like Witten would only make the future brighter.