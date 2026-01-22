Former Oklahoma WR Jayden Gibson Accused of Domestic Violence, per Court Records

Former Oklahoma wide receiver Jayden Gibson was arrested in Las Vegas in May 2025, and was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery and violence, per court and police records obtained by Jordan Kaye of The State newspaper in South Carolina.

OU coach Brent Venables revealed in October that Gibson was no longer a part of the program but did not specify a reason why. Gibson did not play in 2024 after suffering a knee injury but was slated to return in 2025. The injury relapsed in spring ball, roughly two months before the alleged incident.

Gibson was listed on the roster at the beginning of the 2025 football season but did not appear in any games before Venables revealed his departure around midseason.

After the 2025 season, Gibson entered the transfer portal and signed with South Carolina on Wednesday.

Kaye reported that South Carolina’s athletic department was aware of Gibson’s legal history and said the Gamecocks underwent a “thorough” vetting process before his enrollment.

In the police reports obtained by Kaye, police say they found "fresh injuries" on the woman, whose name is redacted, on May 17, 2025. He was arrested the next day on one charge of misdemeanor battery/domestic assault.

Per the records, GIbson and his girlfriend took a trip to Las Vegas but the couple got into an argument when she noticed another woman texting him.

Gibson’s girlfriend accused him of “grabbing” and “pushing” her that evening, leading to bruising on her right bicep and right lower arm.

The State also quoted the police report saying the woman told police Gibson "strangled her by putting his hands around the front of her throat," though police say she didn’t have any marks on her neck. It also says that Gibson put his arm on her upper chest and neck to prevent her from breathing. She also claims she bit Gibson's arm, and Gibson later said she did bite his arm, although police say they found no evidence of bite marks.

Gibson, though, denied that the assaults ever occurred, although he confirmed there was an argument. In the police report, Gibson said he woke up on May 18 to an email that his girlfriend had changed flights to leave that day despite prior plans to stay in Las Vegas for longer. LVPD arrested Gibson that day on the battery and domestic violence charge.

Per the Las Vegas Police Department, they noticed her injuries in six locations — her right arms, her right shoulder, her back, her left arm, her right knee and the nail on her middle finger.

The State also writes the police report states Gibson was under the influence of "drugs/alcohol' and says the woman was under the influence of alcohol. Gibson was listed as the "primary aggressor," although Gibson told police she was the aggressor.

Gibson enrolled at Oklahoma in 2022 and appeared in nine games as a true freshman. He became a key piece to the Sooners’ offense in 2023, catching 14 passes for 375 yards and five touchdowns and helping OU finish 10-3.

On Jan. 5, Gibson posted on X (formerly Twitter) that injuries were the reason for his departure from Oklahoma and not the alleged incident, which hadn't been made public yet.

the ONLY reason OU and I parted ways was because of my injuries. anything else being spread is false information from people who don’t know any details , just what they see on there phones. 💯 — Jayden Gibson (@TheJaydenGibson) January 5, 2026

Gibson is scheduled to play against his former team on Oct. 31, when the Sooners host the Gamecocks. OU and South Carolina have now battled twice as SEC opponents, with the Gamecocks winning in 2024 and the Sooners winning in 2025.

Oklahoma begins its 2025 season against UTEP on Sept. 5.