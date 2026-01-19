Oklahoma WR Ivan Carreon Chooses to Return to Norman, per Report

Ivan Carreon has reportedly decided to stay in Norman.

Carreon, a sophomore wide receiver at Oklahoma in 2025, will be back at OU in 2026 after entering the transfer portal, per a report from Brandon Drumm of Rivals' OU Insider.

BREAKING: WR Ivan Carreon & #Oklahoma have agreed on his return to #Sooners in 2026.



Carreon is back on campus & with the team, per sources. Another retention piece that #OU GM Jim Nagy & director of retention Stacey Ford worked to get done.



— Brandon Drumm (@Bdrumm_Rivals) January 19, 2026

As a true freshman in 2024, the 6-foot-6, 224-pound Carreon appeared in 11 games and finished the season with 80 receiving yards. Carreon started for the Sooners in the Armed Forces Bowl against Navy and led OU with 72 receiving yards on seven catches in that game.

Carreon’s role wasn’t as notable in 2025. He played in eight games, catching only two passes for 35 yards. Carreon played on just 71 offensive snaps during his sophomore season after playing 190 snaps in 2024.

A native of Odessa, TX, Carreon was a consensus 4-star prospect out of high school. He chose Oklahoma over offers from Texas Tech, Purdue, Texas State and other schools.

Chris Hummer of 247Sports reported that Carreon visited Texas State while he was in the transfer portal. But, per Drumm's report, Carreon will be back on campus for spring ball.

Carreon is one of four wideouts that OU signed in the Class of 2024, along with Zion Kearney, Zion Ragins and KJ Daniels. All four of them entered the transfer portal after the 2025 season, and Kearney, Ragins and Daniels now all have committed to other programs.

In addition to Carreon, Ragins, Kearney and Daniels, receivers Jayden Gibson and Javonnie Gibson entered the transfer portal after the season. Those wideouts ended up at South Carolina and Cincinnati, respectively.

Altogether, 24 players from OU’s 2025 squad entered the portal after the season.

So far, the Sooners have added three wide receivers from the transfer portal: Trell Harris (Virginia), Parker Livingstone (Texas) and Mackenzie Alleyne (Washington State).

In addition to Carreon, OU will return Isaiah Sategna, Jer’Michael Carter and Jacob Jordan to the wide receiver room in 2026.

Oklahoma looks to build on its 2025 season in which it went 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. The Sooners won four games in a row — against Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and LSU — to end the regular season and punch their ticket to the CFP.

The Sooners will open the 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5.