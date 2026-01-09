Former Oklahoma WR Josiah Martin Commits to Group of Five School

Josiah Martin’s role was minimal during his lone season at Oklahoma, and he’ll now look to be a star at the Group of Five level.

Martin, a wide receiver who transferred to OU from Cal ahead of the 2025 season, committed to North Texas on Friday.

Martin appeared in only two games for the Sooners in 2025, as he combined for 15 snaps in OU’s lopsided wins over Temple and Kent State. The wide receiver did not log any catches or targets in those contests.

He finished the season with a 56.8 Pro Football Focus (PFF) offensive grade and a 61.5 run-blocking grade.

Martin is one of five wide receivers who transferred to Oklahoma before 2025, alongside Isaiah Sategna, Javonnie Gibson, Jer’Michael Carter and Keontez Lewis.

Martin saw a much larger role at Cal.

In 2024, his true freshman season, Martin caught 12 passes for 112 yards. His biggest game came against UNLV in the LA Bowl, when Martin logged 40 yards on four receptions and also rushed once for 29 yards and a touchdown. Martin totaled 136 snaps for the Golden Bears during his only season in Berkeley.

Martin will join a North Texas program that nearly reached the College Football Playoff in 2025. The Mean Green finished the regular season 11-1 before falling to Tulane in the American Conference championship game. UNT finished the season with a win over San Diego State in the New Mexico Bowl.

North Texas will be under new leadership in 2026, as former head coach Eric Morris recently accepted the same role at Oklahoma State. The Mean Green hired former West Virginia coach Neal Brown to fill the role in December.

Martin is one of eight wide receivers from Oklahoma’s 2025 squad that entered the transfer portal after the season, along with Gibson, Carter, KJ Daniels, Ivan Carreon, Zion Kearney, Zion Ragins and Jayden Gibson.

The Sooners, though, have bolstered the wide receiver room through the transfer portal, earning commitments from Parker Livingstone (Texas) and Trell Harris (Virginia).

Oklahoma will look to build on its 2025 season in which it finished 10-3 and reached the CFP for the first time since 2019. The Sooners won four games in a row — against Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and LSU — to end the regular season and punch their ticket to the playoff.

OU will open the 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 6.