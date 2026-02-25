Oklahoma’s First Trip Between the Hedges Becomes Another SEC Litmus Test

Sooners On SI will break down Oklahoma's 2026 schedule, opponent by opponent, for a series dubbed "Know Your Foe." You can look forward to an opponent breakdown each day. Catch up by checking out the preview of the Michigan Wolverines.

Much like Oklahoma's meeting with the Michigan Wolverines last season, 2026's date with the Georgia Bulldogs is the first time these two historic programs have met on the field for a regular-season battle.

Returning quarterback Gunner Stockton has his eyes set on returning to the College Football Playoff, where they were eliminated by fellow SEC opponent Ole Miss. He leads a team with 17 returning starters.

Way-too-early-2026 predictions that have been released have routinely penciled in UGA into the SEC Championship game, while On3 even listed them as their early offseason pick for national champions. It's Kirby Smart; they're recruited and developed extremely well.

How will the Sooners fare against the Bulldogs? But first, some history.

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley following the loss against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2018 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Past Battles

Want to feel old? We're less than two years away from the 10-year anniversary of the 2018 Rose Bowl College Football Playoff matchup between Georgia and Oklahoma. It was the first meeting between the two storied programs, with the Bulldogs defeating the Lincoln Riley-led Sooners in a 54-48 overtime thriller.

Brent Venables and Smart have squared off twice in their histories. Smart served as the defensive coordinator for the Alabama Crimson Tide when they defeated Venables and Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers for the 2015 national championship.

After Smart became the head coach of Georgia in 2016, his Bulldogs faced off against Venables and Swinney again in a 2021 neutral field game. UGA won 10-3.

As a program, Oklahoma has played in the state of Georgia one time — a 63-28 beatdown at the hands of LSU in the 2020 Peach Bowl.

Returning Starters

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton passes the ball during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In his first season as the Bulldogs' starting quarterback, Stockton completed 69.7 percent of his passes for 2,894 yards and 24 touchdowns, with five interceptions. He rushed for 462 yards and 10 touchdowns. His abilities seemed to increase with bigger stages — Oklahoma stands as one of UGA's biggest regular-season tests.

Like all great Georgia teams, they will have a strong running game led by back Nate Frazier. Last season, Frazier registered 173 carries for 947 yards and six touchdowns. He also added 16 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown.

With Zachariah Branch gone to the NFL, tight end Lawson Luckie stands to be one of Stockton's go-to players. The three-year starter had 24 catches for 348 yards, along with three touchdown catches. In his career, he's hauled in 41 catches for 515 yards and eight touchdowns.

Linebacker Raylen Wilson looks to be one of the leaders on another stout Bulldog defense. Wilson logged 74 tackles — third best on the team — 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 2025.

New Faces

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Isiah Canion catches a touchdown pass against the Pittsburgh Panthers | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Wide receiver Isiah Canion transferred in from rival Georgia Tech following a superb sophomore campaign. Last year, he hauled in 33 passes for 480 yards and 4 touchdowns, which included a four-catch, 67-yard and two touchdown performance against Pittsburgh.

Safety Khalil Barnes came in from Clemson following an outstanding three-year career that saw him earn Freshman All-American honors in 2023 and tally seven interceptions.

Former Sooner corner Gentry Williams will play his final year of college ball in Athens for the Bulldogs. Should both he and Barnes be healthy, Georgia stands to have an improved secondary from a year ago.

Key Departures

Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch carries the ball during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Zachariah Branch transferred to Georgia from USC last season already as one of college football's most dynamic playmakers. He did that and more during his lone year in Athens to the tune of 73 catches for 744 yards and five touchdowns. He's now gone to the NFL.

Talented linebacker CJ Allen is also off to the pros following an outstanding 2025 campaign that saw him earn All-America honors.

All-SEC First Teamer defensive lineman Christen Miller is also waiting to see where he will be drafted in April.

Schedule Placement

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables argues with an official in the CFP against Alabama. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Oklahoma will have already played at Michigan two weeks prior when they head south to face Georgia. The Bulldogs will have a slight road test the week before Oklahoma comes to town when they travel to Fayetteville to face Arkansas.

The Sooners will have a soft-landing game in Norman against New Mexico the week leading up to Georgia.

Both teams will have advantages and disadvantages due to their schedule: OU may put quite a bit on film for Smart and Georgia to study by virtue of having a tough non-conference road game. On the other hand, Georgia's early-season conference road test may put the Bulldogs in a tricky spot coming home the next week.

Two teams with College Football Playoff aspirations playing in late-September — that's what the SEC is all about.