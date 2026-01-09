What WR Parker Livingstone Brings to Oklahoma's Offense

Oklahoma general manager Jim Nagy is arming John Mateer with a plethora of new weapons in 2026.

The OU quarterback will have an All-ACC receiver to throw to in Trell Harris and new tight ends in Florida transfer Hayden Hansen and former Colorado State Ram Rocky Beers.

But perhaps the addition that caused the biggest stir was the addition of former Texas receiver Parker Livingstone.

Crossing the Red River is always notable, and while Harris and Isaiah Sategna (if he returns to Norman) enjoyed more productive 2025 campaigns, Livingstone’s size brings a different element to Oklahoma’s receiving room.

The 6-foot-4 pass catcher hauled in 29 receptions for 516 yards and six touchdowns last year for the Longhorns.

It’s easy to see him fitting in alongside Sategna and Harris just as Keontez Lewis did early in the 2025 season.

Harris, a bigger version of Deion Burks, can take the top off a defense just like Sategna, and while Livingstone is a fine runner, he can be a massive threat for Mateer over the middle of the field.

Lewis moved the chains for Mateer on third downs four times in the first four games before he missed time due to an injury, serving as a safety blanket for the OU quarterback alongside Jaren Kanak early in the year.

Livingstone can help the Sooners get further downfield, too.

In 2025, Livingstone averaged 17.8 yards per reception.

That would have been second for OU behind only Jacob Jordan, who averaged 21.5 yards per reception on two catches.

Sategna averaged 14.4 yards per catch, as he was often used behind the line of scrimmage, and Burks averaged 10.9 yards per reception.

Livingstone is comfortable working toward the sideline and over the middle, and his work as a route-runner and ability to quickly flip his hips will allow him to be a weapon between the 20s.

He also gives Mateer a red zone target that he lacked in 2025.

Of Mateer’s 14 passing touchdowns, only four came from inside the 20-yard line. Mateer had just as many touchdown passes of 45 yards or more as he did from inside the 10-yard line.

Adding both Livingstone and Hansen, who stands near 6-8, should help Mateer considerably.

With three years of eligibility remaining, Livingstone can still improve considerably as well, which is more good news for offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and the Sooners.