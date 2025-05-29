Four Oklahoma Kickoff Times Set, Including the Battles With Michigan and Texas
Oklahoma’s first batch of kickoff times was announced on Thursday.
Brent Venables’ Sooners will host Michigan in prime time. The Wolverines will take Owen Field on Sept. 6 at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.
The kickoff time for the Red River Rivalry was also announced.
Oklahoma and Texas will clash at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 11 for the second straight year, and the battle will be broadcast on either ABC or ESPN.
Prior to that, OU will open the season against Illinois State on Aug. 30 at 5 p.m., and the contest will be broadcast on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.
The contest against Illinois State will serve as quarterback John Mateer’s Oklahoma debut.
Mateer and new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle will have one tune up game before meeting Sherrone Moore as he leads his Wolverines into Norman to take on his alma mater.
Oklahoma’s Week 3 trek to Temple will be an 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPN2.
Last year the Sooners opened the season against the Owls. OU won that battle 51-3, but Temple is under new leadership.
The Owls hired K.C. Keeler as their new head coach after last year’s disastrous campaign.
TV network information and game windows for the rest of OU’s schedule will be announced on June 11, with games either tagged as “Flex” games for either the “Afternoon (2:30 to 3:30 p.m. start)” or “Night (5 to 7 p.m. start)” windows.
The SEC Championship Game will take place on Saturday, Dec. 6, with kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m. The game will be broadcast by ABC for the second straight year.