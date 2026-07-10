Four Oklahoma Players Under the Most Pressure Entering Fall Camp

The arrival of conference media days means fall camp is right around the corner.

Camp is always important, but the Sooners will have no time to waste. With bouts in the Big House against Michigan, between the hedges against Georgia and the renewal of the Red River Rivalry all slated for the first half of the season, Brent Venables’ group must hit the ground running.

The offseason has been about improving the run game and building depth. Most of the camp position battles will come behind established starters, but here are four Sooners who need to stand out during fall camp.

DE Adepoju Adebawore

Adepoju Adebawore (34) runs drills during one of the Sooners' fall practices in 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Adepoju Adebawore will suddenly have a big decision to make at the end of the season. The changes in NCAA eligibility rules would allow Adebawore to play one additional year of college football, which could be good for a player who has had a stop-and-start career.

The former 5-star recruit pushed for playing time as a freshman, but injuries prevented him from building momentum as a sophomore.

Last year, he recorded 17 total tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks, as he emerged as a reliable piece to help defend the run.

Taylor Wein’s emergence means one other starting defensive end job is up for grabs, and Danny Okoye is primed for a breakout season.

Defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis is no stranger to rotation throughout his group, but with freshman Jake Kreul hoping to make an impact, Adebawore needs to get back on track during fall camp ahead of the 2026 campaign.

WR Jer’Michael Carter

Oklahoma wide receiver Jer'Michael Carter catches a pass against Alabama in the CFP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Jer’Michael Carter was a post-spring arrival last year. He had to catch up throughout the summer and in fall camp, but he stepped into Keontez Lewis’ role late last season.

Carter’s development path was steady, but there is more competition amongst established receivers this offseason.

Isaiah Sategna is back after finishing just shy of a 1,000-yard season, and OU hit the portal and landed All-ACC Third Team receiver Trell Harris and former Texas pass catcher Parker Livingstone.

Sophomores Elijah Thomas and Manny Choice will be hoping to break through in 2026, too, so all of Emmett Jones’ receivers will be fighting for snaps throughout camp.

G Heath Ozaeta

Oklahoma offensive lineman Heath Ozaeta runs to his spot during one of the Sooners' spring practices. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Heath Ozaeta got banged up in November, which opened the door for Eddy Pierre-Louis’ emergence.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.

Instead of hitting the portal, Ozaeta decided to return and fight for his place. Ozaeta has competition in Pierre-Louis, but also in Ryan Fodje, who could slide in to right guard with the arrival of Arkansas transfer right tackle E’Marion Harris.

Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh has plenty of experienced options at his disposal to tinker with, but Ozaeta must return to form to hold off Pierre-Louis and the energy he brought to the unit.

P Grayson Miller

Oklahoma's Grayson Miller booms a punt during the Sooners' victory over Alabama in Tuscaloosa. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Grayson Miller was excellent during the regular season last year, but he was never meant to be Oklahoma’s punter.

The Sooners brought in Jacob Ulrich to play that role, but an early injury forced Miller into action.

There was no reason to roll anyone else out there, as Miller was excellent — until the College Football Playoff.

No one player is responsible for OU’s collapse, but Miller’s moment got the ball rolling for Alabama.

He inexplicably dropped the ball instead of booting it, allowing the Crimson Tide to recover and seize some form of momentum after digging a 17-point hole.

With Ulrich healthy again, the battle at punter will rage throughout camp — a battle that Miller already lost once with inconsistent performances through fall camp a year ago.