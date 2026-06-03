Four Potential Surprise Breakouts on Oklahoma's Offense in 2026

No matter the particular season, college football teams are optimistic about certain players they've recently brought into the program or young talent that's primed and ready for a breakout.

Sometimes those players don't reach the expectations set by those around them or outside the program. Think Jaydn Ott and to some extent, John Mateer. Ott was a complete bust and Mateer was hampered by an impactful injury, but still made too many mistakes that may or may not have been influenced by his hand.

But that lack of met-expectations is often counter balanced by players not many foresaw having a large impact on the success of the team. Isaiah Sategna III exploded for the Sooners in 2025. True freshman Tory Blaylock started strong and showed that when healthy, he can be a capable back in the SEC.

There a few candidates on the 2026 offense that fit the criteria of less-ballyhooed players from the transfer portal or talents who have been waiting in the wings after picking the Sooners out of high school.

Homegrown — WR Manny Choice

Oklahoma wide receiver Manny Choice catches a pass at practice. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

The 6-4 sophomore wideout made the most of his spring opportunities. With upperclassmen Trell Harris and Jer'Michael Carter out during the Sooners' spring practices, and Parker Livingstone in and out of the lineup with minor ailments, Manny Choice provided a glimpse into OU's wide receiver depth.

During their Spring Game, Oklahoma and Mateer employed Choice as a possession pass catcher. Lining up out wide, Mateer threw a few jump balls to Choice who showcased a natural ability with the ball in his hands.

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The biggest hurdle for Choice is two-fold: Livingstone and Carter are already proven wide receivers in college and Ben Arbuckle has yet to show a desire to reach into the bag when it comes to playing a ton of receivers.

Regardless, Choice has a talent that helps him belong on the field if given the opportunity. Should that happen, it would be quite the surprise.

Transfer — RT E'Marion Harris

Oklahoma offensive lineman E'Marion Harris | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

It may not be as exciting to have a right tackle be a surprise breakout player on offense, but an argument can be made that if E'Marion Harris does just that — it may be supremely impactful.

Harris has played 1,694 snaps of SEC football during his four years at Arkansas. He logged nearly 1,000 snaps in 2024 and just under 700 in 2025 after missing a few games due to injury.

Per Pro Football Focus, Harris has graded out with an overall blocking grade of 56 in his career. Breaking it down, Harris earned a passing block grade of 61.78 and a run blocking grade of 52.7.

Last season, right tackle Derek Simmons graded out significantly better Harris' 2025 outing, while Ryan Fodje — who stepped in at right tackle when Simmons was hurt — posted a better pass blocking grade but a worse overall and run blocking grade.

Oklahoma offensive lineman Ryan Fodje | Carson Field, Sooners on SI

To make another leap in a comparison, Sategna, who came from the same school as Harris, saw a significant jump in PFF grades from his time as a Razorback to his 2025 campaign in Norman. What does that imply? Arkansas, despite its explosive offensive numbers, has been a bad program over the last few seasons.

Perhaps Harris has a higher ceiling now that he's simply on a better team. Oklahoma was able to accentuate Sategna's strengths a year ago — why not Harris'? If Harris can make a similar leap like Sategna, OU will have upgraded its right tackle spot.

Homegrown — WR Jahsiear Rogers

Oklahoma's Jahsiear Rogers (2) is tackled by Jacobe Johnson (24) during the University of Oklahoma Sooners Spring Game at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday April 18, 2026. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It wouldn't be a surprise to anyone who went to the Spring Game if Jahsiear Rogers became an impact player for the Sooners in 2026.

Rogers displayed a natural play-making ability and looked comfortable on the field against most of OU's better defenders. He led the white team in catches and yards despite there being a clear talent gap between the opposing sides.

Now, there are quite a few bodies ahead of Rogers. Most of which are expected contributors or experienced within the program.

But still, Rogers may be too naturally gifted to keep off the field. If the offense has made the leap most expect, then Arbuckle should feel comfortable employing more depth at the skill positions to avoid fatigue or injury. Rogers would be an obvious choice.

Transfer — RB Lloyd Avant

Oklahoma running back Lloyd Avant prepares to stiff arm defensive back Jeremiah Newcombe. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Xavier Robinson and Blaylock are both healthy according to Brent Venables as the Sooners begin summer workouts. Both are solid backs in the SEC when they're at or near 100 percent.

Everyone is excited about true freshman backs DeZephen Walker and Jonathan Hatton Jr., particularly Walker after his breakout in the Spring Game.

That leaves transfer Lloyd Avant, who's consistent running during the Sooners' spring practices and his time at Colorado State, could easily be overlooked.

Making the jump from the Mountain West to the SEC will be something he has to prove. But Avant's 4.1 yards per carry average in two seasons would be most welcome in Oklahoma's offense. Sadly, Robinson and even Blaylock cannot be counted on to stay healthy — if that's the case, Avant will have his opportunities to break out.