Oklahoma QB John Mateer Still Has Plenty to Prove to the College Football World in 2026

John Mateer is preparing for a big year, and he'll get his chance to silence plenty of doubters in his second season with the Sooners.

Following his first year in Norman, Mateer was ranked as the No. 21 starting quarterback in the Power 4 by Sports Illustrated's Zach Koons.

"The jump to the SEC was something of a wake-up call," Koons said of Mateer's 2025 season, though he did acknowledge the injury he sustained against Auburn.

Mateer completed 62.2% of his passes last year, and he threw for 2,885 yards and 14 touchdowns while also throwing 11 interceptions.

Though the hand injury played a role in his performance levels dipping — especially in his three-interception performance against Texas — his injury can't take the blame for all of his errors.

Mateer threw a pick in each of the Sooners' first three games, all before his hand injury.

In addition to the three interceptions he threw in the Cotton Bowl, he also threw three picks in the regular-season finale against LSU. Mateer then made another crucial mistake in the College Football Playoff loss to Alabama — the kind of mental error he's worked to eliminate over the offseason.

But Mateer's impact on the OU offense can't be viewed purely through what he does as a passer.

He rushed for an additional eight touchdowns on 149 carries, totaling 431 yards for an Oklahoma rushing attack that had to fight for every yard.

Mateer should get more help across the board in 2026, too.

His favorite receiver target, Isaiah Sategna, is back after nearly posting a 1,000-yard season through the air in 2025. Sategna will be joined by Virginia transfer Trell Harris, who is fresh off earning All-ACC Third Team honors for his work last year, as well as former Texas pass catcher Parker Livingstone.

The Sooners hope to make improvements on the ground around Mateer, with the offensive line another year older after starting a trio of freshmen to close last season.

Still, Mateer ranking seventh on the list among SEC quarterbacks was puzzling.

Trailing returning starters like Trinidad Chambliss at Ole Miss and Texas star Arch Manning makes plenty of sense.

But Mateer also was slotted behind Auburn transfer Byrum Brown (17th), who will be trying to take a similar step up from South Florida as Mateer made last year from Washington State.

He also ranked behind LSU transfer Sam Leavitt, who completed 60.7% of his passes for 1,628 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions, though Leavitt seemed to avoid any criticism for playing through injuries a year ago like Mateer.

Regardless, Mateer will have every opportunity to prove he belongs among the nation's elite when OU's season gets underway against UTEP on Sept. 4.