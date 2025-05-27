Fresh Faces: Transfer TE Carson Kent Has Found 'Genuine Team' at Oklahoma
A late-night text from Brent Venables changed the trajectory of Carson Kent’s football career.
Kent, a tight end who played at Kennesaw State in 2024, entered the transfer portal after the season. On a December night, he had his bags packed to visit an unnamed university the next day — but then he received a message from OU’s head coach.
“Coach Venables, he texted me really late at night and asked me to hop on a plane,” Kent said.
A native of Georgia, Kent has long admired the Southeastern Conference and its football prowess. That made his spontaneous decision to visit Norman easier.
“I was honestly kind of speechless when I saw that text,” Kent said. “I was like, ‘Yes, I want to check out that culture.’ Honestly, I should’ve probably been in bed at that time. I probably would’ve missed his text if I went to bed when I should’ve.”
Once Kent arrived in Norman, he knew it was the right spot for him.
“The number one thing was just looking for a genuine team,” Kent said. “I was looking for that. I was visiting a few places. When I got here and met Coach Venables and saw the environment that he’s built, I was sold on it. It seemed like he had a great group of players and coaches that share the mindset.”
Kent, listed at 6-4 and 244 pounds, played three seasons at Kennesaw State.
In 2022, he appeared in just one game and redshirted. Then, as a redshirt freshman in 2023, he was second on the team with 14 catches. And in his final year at KSU, Kent played in 11 games, finishing the year with 217 yards and three touchdowns on 18 receptions.
In only a few months at OU, Kent has gotten the impression that he’ll play a major role in the Sooners’ offense.
The leadership and knowledge from offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley was another key selling point for Kent.
“Coach Finley, he’s a great guy,” Kent said. “He’s been the same kind of guy since my visit. I’ve loved him, loved how he approaches the game. He was telling me that I’m a good player but I can be a great player.
“(Arbuckle’s) a genius when it comes to offensive philosophy. I’m excited to be in his offense and see what I can do.”
Kent is one of several tight end newcomers on OU’s roster.
The Sooners picked up two others — Will Huggins (Pittsburg State), John Locke Jr. — from the transfer portal. They also signed Trynae Washington, a tight end from Carl Albert High School in Midwest City, in their 2025 recruiting class. OU’s only tight ends returning from 2024 are Kaden Helms, Kade McIntyre and Jaren Kanak, all of whom played minimal roles in 2024.
Offensive lineman Troy Everett believes that Kent will stand out in the new-look tight end room.
“The one that’s really impressed me the most is Carson Kent,” Everett said. “I love all the guys, but Carson Kent, he’s out there catching everything. Ball gets thrown up to him, he’s coming down with it nine out of 10 times.”
After a few months of learning OU’s offense during spring ball, Kent feels prepared to be a key contributor in 2025.
“It’s been great getting to know the offense,” Kent said. “The number one thing is (Arbuckle) knows how to use his personnel. He knows where to put them to go win. Once I finally got in the offense, I was like wow, this can really help my game from route running and blocking.”