OU Softball: Four Oklahoma Players Named D1Softball All-Americans
Oklahoma had two players named on each of D1Softball’s 2025 All-American teams, released Tuesday.
Senior pitcher Sam Landry and sophomore Kasidi Pickering were awarded First Team All-American status, while utility players Gabbie Garcia and Ella Parker both made the second team.
Landry has pitched in 33 games, starting 24 of them. She is OU’s leader in ERA at 1.92 and boasts a 23-4 record. In 167 ⅔ innings, Landry has given up just 46 earned runs while holding opponents to a .198 batting average.
Pickering has started all 57 of the Sooners’ games thus far, compiling a batting average of .413. Her staggering on-base percentage of .557 leads Oklahoma, and she has hit 18 home runs.
Garcia enters the Women’s College World Series with a team-high 20 home runs. The freshman, who typically plays shortstop, has a .360 batting average with a team-high 58 RBIs, appearing in all 57 games.
Parker, a sophomore, leads Oklahoma with a .418 batting average. She has also recorded 32 extra-base hits and 49 RBIs with a .520 on-base percentage.
Oklahoma’s four players on the D1Softball teams were the most of any school. Texas had three players selected, while Tennessee, Florida, UCLA, Oregon, Nebraska and Arkansas each had two.
These honors for the Sooners come after several players earned spots on the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Midwest All-Region teams.
Landry, Pickering, Garcia and Parker were named to the first team, while first baseman Cydney Sanders and third baseman Nelly McEnroe-Marinas earned second-team honors. Second baseman Ailana Agbayani and outfielder Abby Dayton were named to the third team.
Oklahoma enters the WCWS on a seven-game winning streak.
The Sooners won their first two games at the SEC Tournament and were set to battle Texas A&M for the tourney title, but the teams were named co-champions, due to inclement weather canceling the championship game.
Oklahoma breezed through the Norman regional, collecting wins against Cal (twice) and Boston University. The Sooners then swept Alabama — which took two of three from OU in the regular season — outscoring the Crimson Tide 16-2 in two games.
Oklahoma will open the WCWS against No. 7 Tennessee. The Volunteers took the regular-season series against OU, winning two of three games in Norman. The other teams on OU’s side of the bracket in Oklahoma City are No. 3 Florida and No. 6 Texas.
At stake for the Sooners is their fifth national championship in a row. They have reached the WCWS in each of the last nine seasons.