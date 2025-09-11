Oklahoma RB Tory Blaylock is 'Tough as Nails' but Has 'Got Some Work to Do'
NORMAN — True freshman running back Tory Blaylock has been the beneficiary of hard work behind the scenes.
Two games into the season, Blaylock leads OU’s running backs in both carries (17) and rushing yards (66).
He’s gotten into the end zone once, and he’s in line for another large role when the Sooners take on Temple (11 a.m., ESPN2) in their first road test of the season.
"First two weeks have been good,” Blaylock said. “Good experience playing at home in this crazy environment. I enjoyed it. Fun making plays out there with my teammates."
Every member of OU’s running back room, save Blaylock and Jovantae Barnes, missed a portion of fall camp.
Cal transfer Jaydn Ott and sophomore Xavier Robinson have both gotten touches this season, but Blaylock took advantage of his opportunities during fall camp.
“The kid's tough as nails, OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said. “He's been consistent. His jaw is set every single day we go out to practice. Like he's ready to work. And so I think all of that stuff, put together with him being a great kid and being talented, that's put him in a position to have moments of success, and so really proud of him.”
Blaylock’s speed turned heads during spring practice, but his physicality ensured he wasn’t out of place in No. 13 Oklahoma’s 24-13 win over Michigan.
“Since I got here, I came in, put 15 pounds on,” Blaylock said. “I knew I was kind of a smaller frame in high school, so being in the SEC, being that back, you've gotta kind have a little bit of muscle, a little bit of weight on you.
“… I feel like I've always been a tough player. Just going out there, giving it your all on every play because everybody is out here putting in the work.”
Blaylock will continue to get chances to help OU’s offense if he matches his performances from the first two weeks.
Though Ott was a high-profile transfer portal addition, he’s still working his way back from a shoulder injury sustained early in fall camp.
Nobody has established themselves as the clear-cut No. 1 option at running back yet, meaning Arbuckle and running backs coach DeMarco Murray will continue to cycle through the various options Oklahoma has at the position.
“If you have a guy who’s like Reggie Bush or Adrian Peterson or something, yeah, it’s awesome,” Arbuckle said. “You have to have a bunch of guys that I think you trust, a bunch of guys who will run behind their pads and not be timid, and run behind their pads and get extra hard yards whenever they need to.”
The coaching staff is excited about the path Blaylock is on early in his career.
Arbuckle highlighted pass protection as an area that can potentially trip up young backs, but Blaylock has had plenty of help to make sure he knows all of his assignments.
“Film study with the older guys, who helped me a lot in the room,” Blaylock said. “Jaydn Ott, Jovantae Barnes, everybody in there pitched in, helped me to get ready. They know how hard it is to play as a true freshman. Everybody contributed, made it easier for me."
Blaylock’s approach has paid off thus far, but the early taste of success has only motivated him to continue to develop and grow into a bigger role for the Sooners.
“I've got some work to do,” he said. “Some things to work on. But I think I'm doing a pretty decent job out there. Just trusting my coaching. Coach Murray, Coach Arbuckle, they're putting me in the best position possible to succeed out there.
“… Every day I have a goal for myself and I'm pretty sure everybody on the team does to just be the best version of yourself and be one percent better every day."