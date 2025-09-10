How Oklahoma's Receivers Have Become Difference Makers in the Running Game
NORMAN — Deion Burks’ touchdown against Michigan ensured Oklahoma would enjoy a dream start on Saturday night, but he likely wouldn’t have gotten into the end zone without Keontez Lewis.
The OU receiver ensured Burks would be able to dart into the end zone with a crucial block on the outside — a sight that’s become the norm for Lewis two games into his career with the Sooners.
Later in the 24-13 win, tight end Jaren Kanak wiped out Wolverine linebacker Jaishawn Barham with a key block on John Mateer’s second touchdown run, and running back Jovantae Barnes was great all night in pass protection.
Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle demand physicality at every turn from the Sooners, and OU’s skill position players are delivering early in Arbuckle’s tenure.
“The day I got here, you preach physicality. Especially to those skilled kids,” Arbuckle said on Tuesday. “There's a saying in football, it's kind of cliche, ‘no block, no rock.’ If you're not a willing blocker, then the ball is usually not going to find you, too. It's just kind of like some weird thing in nature or something.”
Football karma has certainly smiled upon Lewis.
He’s second on the team with 12 catches and third in receiving yards (155). Lewis also caught a pair of touchdown passes against Illinois State. Mateer has also connected with Lewis to move the chains four times through two games.
Hustling downfield to throw blocks is a non-negotiable for Arbuckle.
“I really think how you block whenever you don't have the ball in your hand, especially at a skilled position, shows how much you love your teammates because you want to see their success,” Arbuckle said. “You want to see the team's success, and doing your job and understanding that that's your job in that moment is to execute a block to the best of your ability, as physical as you can do it. I think that shows how much you love your teammates, and Keontez and Javontae are prime examples of that.
“They're great kids who everyone on the team loves, great personality, and they're kids that bring it every day to practice, too. They have a great mindset towards everything that we're doing at all times. Yep, these kids are awesome.”
Oklahoma’s physicality downfield should only increase when Arkansas-Pine Bluff transfer Javonnie Gibson works his way back into the lineup.
Venables said he’s still progressing in his recovery from a leg injury sustained near the end of spring football, and Gibson’s teammates rave about his ability as a blocker as well as a pass catcher.
“I can’t wait to get Javonnie back,” OU corner Devon Jordan said. “That dude, when he comes back, it’s going to be trouble for the SEC. I love going against him. Very tall receiver, he’s very physical. Very physical.
“He’s going to block you. Put you down on the ground, get up like nothing happen. That’s just a dog right there.”
The Sooners will have another chance to display their physicality on Saturday against Temple.