Grading Oklahoma's Offense Through Four Games, Position by Position
NORMAN — With four games in the books, a bye this weekend and the showdown with Texas looming, it’s a good time to take stock of the Sooners’ season so far.
While some of the offensive numbers aren’t a drastic difference from last season — 31.25 points per game vs. 29 last season through four games, 125.3 rushing yards per game vs. 128.3 last season for instance — there has been plenty of improvement.
In the first of a two-part series, let’s grade OU’s offense position by position through the first third of the season:
Quarterback: A
John Mateer has been everything the Sooners could’ve hoped.
Mateer has emerged as an early Heisman candidate, and more importantly has provided stability to an offense that lacked it from the quarterback position a year ago.
Last season by this time, Jackson Arnold had already lost his job as the Sooners’ starter
Mateer thrown for at least 270 yards in every game — a mark last season’s offense reached just twice through the air.
The Washington State transfer has thrown for six touchdowns and thrown three interceptions while rushing for 47.5 yards per game and five touchdowns.
The Sooners haven’t needed much from their backups at the position so far, with Michael Hawkins Jr. going 1 of 4 for 5 yards and rushing for 25 yards on six carries against Temple.
Running Backs: C-
About the only thing that keeps this grade from being worse — perhaps significantly so — is freshman Tory Blaylock’s 100-yard, two-touchdown performance against Temple.
The biggest disappointment of the group has been Cal transfer Jaydn Ott.
To be fair, Ott was banged up for much of preseason camp and is still working his way back into form, but he has just 17 yards on nine carries so far.
Ott didn’t play against Auburn, and hasn’t averaged better than 2.8 yards per carry in any game so far.
Jovantae Barnes hasn’t had a rush longer than 10 yards and is averaging just 2.4 yards per carry, though he has proven to be a willing blocker.
Xavier Robinson has 13 carries for 43 yards and has a touchdown reception so far, while Taylor Tatum has yet to play this season.
Wide Receivers: A
After suffering a spate of injuries last season that left the group depleted, the Sooners overhauled the wide receiver corps in the offseason.
So far, so good.
That’s even without any contributions from Javonnie Gibson and Jayden Gibson, who have been working their way back from injuries.
With Deion Burks returning and the additions of Keontez Lewis from Southern Illinois and Isaiah Sategna from Arkansas, the Sooners have a solid top unit.
The trio has accounted for 709 of the Sooners’ 835 snaps among wide receivers, according to Pro Football Focus, and have 62 of OU’s 96 overall completions.
Each of those three have at least one 100-yard game so far, with Sategna nearly reaching that mark against Temple as well.
The Sooners figure to need some more depth at the position at some point this season, but Emmett Jones’ group has been vastly upgraded from last season.
Tight Ends: A-
Who could’ve seen this coming?
With the Sooners adding three tight ends in the transfer portal — Will Huggins from Pittsburg State, Carson Kent from Kennesaw State and John Locke Jr. from Louisiana Tech — it seemed likely one of those three would be the primary tight end this season, or maybe Kaden Helms could finally emerge after being limited by injuries this far in his career.
Instead, converted linebacker Jaren Kanak was not only named the surprise starter at the position going into the season but has thrived in the role.
Kanak’s 307 receiving yards (on 18 catches) leads the Sooners. He’s only 17 yards from reaching Bauer Sharp’s yardage total from last season, when the tight end who transferred to LSU in the offseason led OU.
Kanak isn’t just producing when he catches, though, turning in the second-best PFF score (74.7) among Sooners who have played more than three snaps. Unsurprisingly, Mateer is first.
Huggins and Kent have combined for two catches for 22 yards,
Offensive Line: B-
The Sooners have once again struggled with injuries on the offensive line early in the season.
Tackle Jacob Sexton started the first game and hasn’t played since. Center Troy Everett also started the opener but was replaced by Jake Maikkula before Everett ultimately suffered a season-ending injury in practice. Freshman Michael Fasusi missed the Temple game and played just nine snaps against Auburn.
While it hasn’t been perfect, the added depth has shown itself as the group has continued to help produce yards and points despite three different starting lineups in four games.
OU has surrendered just five sacks so far, with only one of those attributed to the offensive line according to PFF.
Bill Bedenbaugh’s group needs to continue to make strides, particularly in opening holes for the running game, which has struggled.