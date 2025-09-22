Oklahoma’s Annual SEC Opponents Revealed, per Report
Oklahoma fans who enjoyed their trip to Mississippi last year should have lots of chances to visit The Grove in the future.
With the SEC schedule moving to nine conference games in 2026, Oklahoma will play three SEC opponents every season for the next four years. Per a report Monday morning from On3 college football insider Chris Low, OU’s annual opponents will be Texas, Missouri and Ole Miss.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said last week the league's intent in finding three permanent opponents for each member was to honor traditional rivalries while also strongly considering geography as well as league-wide balance, or parity.
It’s not particularly surprising that Texas and Missouri are annual opponents for the Sooners.
OU and Texas have played 120 times since 1900, and the schools agreed to move into the SEC together with the understanding their annual rivalry would not be interrupted.
The Longhorns lead the all-time series 64-51-5, but the Sooners are 17-9 against Texas since 2000. Texas has won two of the last three meetings of the Red River Rivalry, most recently beating the Sooners 34-3 in 2024.
OU and Missouri were Big Eight and Big 12 foes before the teams moved to the SEC in 2012 and 2024, respectively.
The Sooners and Tigers have met 97 times with OU holding a commanding 67-25-5 advantage in the series. Missouri, though, has won two of the last three meetings in the rivalry, with the Tigers beating OU 30-23 in the Sooners’ first season as an SEC member.
Ole Miss being OU’s third annual opponent is somewhat surprising, as Arkansas and Texas A&M are both geographically closer to Norman than the Rebels.
Oklahoma has played against the Rebels only twice ever, with Ole Miss winning both meetings. The Sooners fell 26-14 to the Rebels in Oxford last year, and OU lost 27-25 to Ole Miss in the 1999 Independence Bowl at the end of Bob Stoops' first season in Norman.
Texas’ three annual opponents are OU, Texas A&M and Arkansas, the three schools that are closest to Austin geographically. Both the Aggies and the Razorbacks were with Texas in the old Southwest Conference as well.
Oklahoma went 2-6 in conference play in 2024, its first season in the SEC, with wins against Auburn and Alabama.
The Sooners are currently 1-0 in conference play in 2025 after beating Auburn 24-17 in their SEC opener. OU climbed to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 after its seven-point home win over the Tigers.
The Southeastern Conference will formally announce each of its 16 schools’ annual conference opponents on Tuesday.
The league is also expected to announce all nine conference games for each school for the 2026 season. The teams that OU hasn't battled since joining the SEC are Georgia, Florida, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Mississsippi State, Kentucky and Arkansas.
The SEC's new nine-game model ensures that teams will face every SEC school every two years, and every team plays every SEC opponent both home and away once within a four-year span. The annual or "traditional" rivalries will be reviewed every four years, however.