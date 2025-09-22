Which of No. 7 Oklahoma's Remaining Games Will be the Toughest?
The Sooners get a much-needed break this weekend.
Fresh off beating Auburn 24-17, No. 7 Oklahoma has a week to heal up and prepare for the true grind of the SEC schedule to begin.
After taking on Kent State, the Sooners will play seven of the best teams in the country over an eight-week span to try and earn their way back to the College Football Playoff.
The play of OU’s defense — especially the defensive line — has Sooners fans entering October dreaming about the possibilities that could lie ahead.
But there are still plenty of stiff tests on the way.
Here are the most difficult games left on Oklahoma’s schedule per Bill Connelly of ESPN’s SP+ rankings.
Connelly notes that the early season SP+ rankings can be volatile due to a reliance on preseason projections that fade as the year progresses.
8. Kent State (1-3)
The Kent State Golden Flashes are one of the worst teams in college football.
Kent State ranks 135th out of 136 FBS teams rated by SP+. The offense is ranked 126th, and the defense is No. 133.
The Golden Flashes were trucked 66-10 by Florida State Saturday, and their only win of the year came against Merrimack.
Oklahoma will host Kent State on the other side of the bye week, but in reality, all of OU’s attention will be focused on Texas.
7. South Carolina (2-2)
Things have not gone to plan for South Carolina.
The Gamecocks handled Virginia Tech in the opener 24-11, but LaNorris Sellers’ departure against Vanderbilt foreshadowed a long night.
Diego Pavia ripped through the defense as the Commodores rolled to a 31-7 win.
Saturday, the Gamecocks fell to Missouri 29-20.
Shane Beamer’s outfit is currently ranked No. 50 by SP+, just ahead of Baylor, Kansas State and Navy. The Gamecocks’ offense is ranked 72nd, and the defense checks in at No. 30.
But the Sooners still have to travel to Columbia, SC, one week after their always-emotional clash with Texas.
6. LSU (4-0)
Brian Kelly sure won’t be happy about LSU’s ranking.
The Bayou Bengals rank 14th this week, though they thrashed Southeast Louisiana 56-10.
They already have wins over Florida and Clemson, though those victories lose their luster every passing week.
The Tigers’ defense is ranked seventh, but Garrett Nussmeier and the offense rank 29th in SP+ even though LSU is 17-1 at night under Kelly.
LSU has plenty of time to continue to improve, and the Sooners won’t meet the Tigers until the final week of the regular season. But that contest will be staged in Norman, which will be huge for Oklahoma.
5. Missouri (4-0)
Eli Drinkwitz’s program continues to roll in Columbia, MO.
After brushing South Carolina aside, the Tigers sit at 13th in SP+.
The Beau Pribula-led offense ranks 12th, as the Tigers have built an impressive rushing attack and the defense is ranked 18th.
In a couple of weeks, the SEC will find out what Missouri is truly made of.
The Tigers host Alabama on Oct. 11, then they embark on their first two road trips of the season to Auburn and Vanderbilt to close out October.
4. Texas (3-1)
Texas checks in at one spot ahead of Missouri.
The Longhorn defense is currently rated as the best in the country, meaning the Red River Shootout will feature two of the top three-rated defenses nationally.
Arch Manning played with more confidence against Sam Houston, and Texas, like Oklahoma, heads into an open date this weekend.
While the Sooners are peeking ahead to the Longhorns, Texas will have to travel to The Swamp to take on Billy Napier’s struggling Florida Gators before making plans to battle Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl.
3. Ole Miss (4-0)
Ole Miss bounced back from a mistake-riddled performance against Kentucky and a close win against Arkansas to dunk on Tulane.
The Rebels dispatched of the Green Wave 45-10 on Saturday, and now Lane Kiffin’s crew will host LSU.
Mississippi’s offense ranks fifth in SP+, and the defense is slotted at No. 17, but the Rebels will also have to match up with Georgia in Athens before traveling to Norman on Oct. 25.
2. Tennessee (3-1)
Oklahoma’s highest-rated remaining opponents also happen to be the two toughest road tests the Sooners have left.
Tennessee’s offense is ranked sixth, and the defense checks in at No. 15.
Josh Heupel’s squad lost an overtime heartbreaker to Georgia two weeks ago after failing to win the game on a field goal as time expired.
The Volunteers rebounded with a 56-24 win over UAB, and they’ll play at Mississippi State, host Arkansas, play Alabama on the road and travel to Kentucky before hosting the Sooners on Nov. 1.
1. Alabama (2-1)
Alabama fell on its face in Week 1 at Florida State, but the Crimson Tide entered Week 5 ranked fourth in SP+.
This week, the Tide will have a chance to validate that ranking.
Alabama will be in Athens, GA, on Saturday night to clash with Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs.
Then the Crimson Tide will have to turn around and host Vanderbilt before traveling to Missouri. After that, Alabama will be back in Tuscaloosa against Tennessee.
The gauntlet ends with a road trek to South Carolina before the bye week, but while Oklahoma sits idle on Nov. 8, Alabama will host LSU before welcoming the Sooners to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 15.